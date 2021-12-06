Ridgeland senior Jacob Klein was named the Region 7-AAAA Offensive Lineman of the Year, as voted on by the region's coaches. The award was one of several announced on Monday, along with the All-Region teams.
Region champion and state semifinalist Cedartown took home several big awards including Player of the Year in senior running back/linebacker C.J. Washington, Co-Offensive Player of the Year in sophomore running back Harlem Diamond, Co-Defensive Players of the Year in junior linebacker Eli Barrow and senior defensive lineman Demarieo Sims, Defensive Lineman of the Year in senior Jai Barnes, and Coach of the Year in Jamie Abrams.
Northwest Whitfield junior quarterback Owen Brooker shared Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors with Diamond, while Central-Carroll junior wide receiver/defensive back Vicari Swain was named the Athlete of the Year.
Class AAAA state playoff participant Heritage was represented on the All-Region first team offense by senior kicker Anderson Britton and junior quarterback Kaden Swope, who was named as an athlete.
First team defensive honors for the Generals went to junior defensive lineman Payton Newman and senior linebaker Collin Swearingin.
Heritage had second team offensive picks in junior running back Paxton McCrary, junior wide receiver Tyler Cheatwood and senior offensive lineman Layne McDaniel, while second team defensive selections for the Navy-and-Red featured junior Jarod Barnes, senior linebacker Trey Weldon, junior linebacker Bryce Travillian, and Cheatwood, who made the list as a defensive back.
The Generals' honorable mention picks included junior J.D. Black (wide receiver), senior J.T. Eaton (offensive lineman and defensive lineman), sophomore Evan Wingrove (linebacker) and junior Drew Dietz (defensive back). Newman and Travillian also made honorable mention as tight ends.
In addition to Klein's award, Ridgeland had second team offensive picks in senior punter Jeb Broome, junior running back Chase Watkins and junior wide receiver Darrian Burks. Second team defensive selections for the Panthers included senior defensive lineman Cade Dunn and Burks, who was named as a defensive back.
Ridgeland also had several players named as honorable mention. Those included senior running back Ashton Turner, senior offensive lineman Bishop Hayden, senior linebackers Jonathon Woodall, Curtis Wells and Phillip Mason, along with junior defensive back Jakobe Turner. Watkins was also honorable mention as a linebacker.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.