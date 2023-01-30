The Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association held their first tournament of the season this past Saturday on Lake Lanier Little Hall in Gainesville.
A total of 48 boats representing several Northwest Georgia schools set out on a icy, chilly morning and only 24 returned with fish for the weigh-in.
The team of Jackson Percy and Seth Bean of Dalton claimed the win with a total haul of 14.82 pounds. Ike Rawlston and Reece Cowart of Northwest Whitfield was second at 10.17, while Drake Malone and Drew Davis from Coahulla Creek were third at 7.69. Malone and Davis also had the biggest fish of the day.
Five different boats from the Catoosa and Walker County area finished in the top 20.
The highest finishing team was Mason Byrd and Garison Haney of Heritage, who placed eighth at 3.79. They finished two spots ahead of Cannon Cordle and Hagen English of LaFayette, who weighed in at 3.42.
Another Heritage pair, Van Norman and Chance Beene, were 12th at 3.20. Logan Raines and Roland Ferguson of LaFayette placed 15th overall with 2.95, while Griffin Moore and Holden Robertson of Gordon Lee finished 18th at 2.41.
The next tournament on the NWGAHSAA schedule is set for Feb. 11 when local teams will hit the water in Guntersville, Ala. at Goose Pond.
