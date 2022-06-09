The 2022 Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association season recently came to a close and teams from four Catoosa and Walker County schools represented their area in the final points standings.
LaFayette's Joey Durham and Heath Roach were the season runners-up with 16 total points, just two behind Northwest Whitfield's Asa Putnam and Bryce Brown (14 points). Sonoraville's team of Jackson Burchett and Taylor Mullins (33) finished third overall.
Carter Rudd and Dawson Loach placed sixth for the Ramblers with 48 points. The team of Rolan Ferguson and Logan Raines (76) were 14th overall, while Lake Johnson and Issac Rowlls (89) placed 18th.
The team of Lucas Redwell and Will Smith were the top finishers for Heritage as they placed 11th with 62 points. Bryan Yates and Aiden Walston (119) were 30th overall, followed by Luke Daffron and Landon Cansler (126) in 32nd place, and the team of Hunter Cox and Seth Robinson (134), who finished 37th. Christian Wall and Jace Allen (161) were 48th overall, while Jaxon Burchett and Chris Flynn (178) placed 55th in final standings.
Gordon Lee's top-placing team was Holden Robertson and Griffin Moore, who finished 12th with 74 points. Justin Freeman and Jenny Beth Freeman (94) placed 21st, while Eli Massey and Bryson Johnson (156) ended up in 46th place. Hunter Stephens and Chandler Brown (165) placed 49th and Levi Gentry and Avery Bloodworth (170) were 51st overall.
And for Ridgeland, Ethan Gilbreath and Johnathon Bullard (116 points) were the Panthers' highest-placing at 27th overall. Christopher Brown and Logan Fowler (132) finished in 34th place, while Ryder Young and Ellijah Roden (134) were two spots down in 36th.
