The Lookout Mountain Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), northwest Georgia, will welcome former University of Georgia and University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt and wife, Katharyn, as the keynote speakers at their annual spring banquet on Friday, April 30.
To meet COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s fundraiser will be a tailgate-type event at the open-air First Horizon Pavilion in Chattanooga. All proceeds will assist the FCA in the Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker County schools and communities.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the 1961 charter of FCA in the tri-state area.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled than to have both Coach Richt and his wife to speak this year as we celebrate a local FCA milestone," Area Director, Greg Spradlin stated. "Mark is a modern day coach of integrity like the Tom Landry’s that spoke to Chattanooga crowds years ago.
"Since that time, female athletes have gained more respect in sports and we anticipate Katharyn to reflect on that importance, and how winning at home results in wins on the field.”
Table sponsorships, program ads, general admission seats are available to support and attend the celebration. Tables include eight seats and passes to meet the Richts. The meal will be catered by famed Atlanta-based restaurant, The Varsity.
For details go to lookoutmountainfca.org, or call (706) 764-1954.