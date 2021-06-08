The 2021 Chattanooga Area Swim League got underway atop Lookout Mountain Monday night as the Fairyland Flash hosted the Catoosa Great White Sharks in a Red Division meet at the Fairyland Club.
Fairyland (1-0) would pick up the victory, 412.5-329.5, behind 19-point nights from Harrison Barnes, Adelaide Bond and Ellie Taliaferro. Frances Bohner, Cully Wingfield, Virginia Carr and Catherine Carr would each finish with 17 points, while Emerson Cole, Will Jackson and Emmy Cole all picked up 14 points.
Ending the meet with 13 points was Caroline Carr, Laura Carr, Ethan Bond, Arianna Bond and Lucas McBryar, while 12-point scorers featured Ian Frakes, Evelyn Stewart and Cambpell Naggar. Wingfield Stribling, Alden Kaeser, Madeline Bond and Robert Kaeser each added 11 points, while Benajmin Bevill and Strib Stribling had 10 points apiece.
For Catoosa (0-1), Gunnar Corvin and Keeley Mountjoy set the pace with 19 points each, followed by Chloe Shell and Anna Parker with 14 apiece. Helen Webb and Will Riddell each scored 13, while Tyler Braly, Wade Christopher and Julia Striker all added 12.
The remaining double-digit scorers included Avary Kadetz with 11 and Isaac Berry and Caroline Cloud with 10 apiece.
Both teams will be in action this Monday night. Fairyland will travel to Red Bank to take on the Gators, while the Sharks will be at home to battle the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Wavemakers in Fort Oglethorpe. Action is set to start at 6 p.m.
According to the league's plan, the 2021 division alignment will see the Blue Division operate as a four-team division. Catoosa moved from the Blue Division to the Red Division, while Cleveland dropped from Red to White. No team will move up from the White Division after this season, thus beginning a rotation of each division having four teams, starting with Blue this season, followed by Red in 2022 and White in 2023.
This year's Red Division lineup include Fairyland, Catoosa, Red Bank, CGCC and the Calhoun Blue Barracudas. The top Blue Division features Dalton, Ooltewah, Signal Mountain and Stuart Heights, while the bottom White Division consists of Big Ridge, Ridgeside, Cleveland, Cumberland and the Waterdogs.