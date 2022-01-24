After announcing his retirement from coaching and teaching at LFO at the end of the 2020-21 school year, Tony Ellis could have just spent all his time on the golf course or doing any one of a number of things that didn’t involve sports.
But while Ellis is playing some golf, including scoring a hole-in-one at Windstone back in December, he’s been keeping busy with a new job as the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Fort Oglethorpe.
“It’s a new adventure for me, but it’s exciting as well,” said Ellis, who took over the post late in 2021. “We’re learning a lot of stuff, but some of it is stuff that I’ve always done since I’ve been coaching.
“But I’m certainly not doing it by myself by any means. I’ve got some good help and we’ve been fortunate to find some good volunteer coaches, and that’s been a big plus too.”
Basketball is the main sport taking place at the moment and Ellis said the city was excited to begin the new season with 31 total teams. Off the court, some repairs and remodeling are going on at the ballfields on Barnhardt Circle.
“We’re just trying to make them nicer, better and more aesthetically pleasing to the eye,” he continued. “We just want to have a top-notch place where kids can play and hopefully that will help bring out more kids who want to play in Fort Oglethorpe.”
Serving in the new role is a homecoming of sorts for Ellis, who like many in the north Georgia area, cut their teeth on sports while playing for the city’s old Post Recreation Association (PRA), the forerunner to the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association (FORA) in place today.
“My grandmother used to walk me out there to play T-ball when I was five years old,” Ellis recalled. “Now here I am at the end of my teaching and coaching career and I’m right back here where all kind of got started.”
Ellis said a few ideas for possible projects were being discussed, especially with a new piece of land, adjacent to the FORA gym on Second Street, that was recently purchased by the city.
“We’ve got a lot of plans,” he said. “Obviously, you have to put the rubber to the road, but it’s exciting that the city wants to do some things and wants to expand the recreation department. There are a lot of things in the works. Some are going to take longer than others, but we’re excited about what’s going on.”
One thing that is already on the calendar is a reunion for everybody that’s ever played, coached or worked with baseball and softball for the FORA or the PRA. The reunion is scheduled for April 16, the same day as the parade and Opening Day ceremonies for the 2022 baseball and softball season at the recreation department.
The reunion itself will be held at the old Fort Oglethorpe Public Library on Barnhardt Circle, next to the 6th Calvary Museum.
“It’s not just going to be a reunion so people can see everyone again,” Ellis added. “We also want to try and get some people back involved with the recreation department that came through there and who have some good memories of growing up around there.”