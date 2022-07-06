The final five Dizzy Dean North Georgia State baseball tournaments were held over the 4th of July weekend.
Canton played host to the 5-under, 6-under, 8-under and 10-under tournaments, while Rock Spring was the host site for the 12-U tournament.
While no local teams participated in the 5-under or the 8-under tournaments, both Chickamauga and Catoosa had teams in the 6-under and 10-under brackets.
Chickamauga earned the No. 2 seed in the 6-under Silver Bracket after going 1-1 in pool play. They opened single elimination bracket play with a victory over the Oregon Park Wahoos on Sunday, but were eliminated with a semifinal loss to the Oregon Park Sharks on Monday morning.
The Eastside Thunder ultimately won the Gold Bracket championship, while the Oregon Park Sharks claimed the Silver Bracket title.
Meanwhile, the Catoosa Elite also went 1-1 in pool play and made the Gold Bracket as the No. 9 seed. However, they saw their tournament come to an end with a loss to the Canton Stingers on Sunday morning. The Elite did get a nice consolation prize as they were named as the Sportsmanship Award winners for the division.
Chickamauga and the Catoosa Thunder each went 0-2 in pool play in the 10-under division. Chickamauga was seeded fifth in the Silver Bracket and lost its first game to the Kennesaw Generals on Sunday, while Catoosa was seeded eighth in the Silver Bracket and dropped its opener to top-seeded Ranburne.
Haralson County took the Gold Bracket championship in the age group, while Alpharetta (AYBA) won the Silver Bracket title.
A little closer to home, Rock Spring tested itself in the 12-under division on their own home soil.
They would go 0-2 in pool play, but rallied to beat the Lithia Springs Titans in their first Silver Bracket elimination game. However, Rock Spring saw its weekend come to a close with a loss to Carroll County in the next round.
Alpharetta won the Gold Bracket championship with Acworth taking home the Silver Bracket trophy.
The Hopewell Mustangs were the 5-under champions. South Cherokee knocked off four straight higher-seeded teams to win the 8-under Gold Bracket championship, while the Silver Bracket was claimed by Bremen.
