One local youth baseball team will begin its quest for a Dizzy Dean North Georgia state title tonight, while another will start its journey toward a championship tomorrow.
Chickamauga is one of 14 teams playing in the 7-year-old North Georgia state tournament at Mauldin Park in Canton. They have been placed in Pool 2 and will open at 7:30 tonight against the Canton Stingers. They will return to Canton on Friday night to take on the Oregon Park Piranhas at 7:30.
Bracket play is scheduled to begin on Sunday with opening round games at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Round 2 games set to begin at 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The semifinals will be played simultaneously Monday night at 6 p.m. with the championship game to follow at 7:30.
A little closer to home, the District 1 champion Rock Spring Young Guns will test themselves in the 11-year-old North Georgia state tournament, which gets underway Friday night in Fort Oglethorpe on Field 5 at the Barnhardt Circle complex.
Rock Spring will play in Pool 2 against Murphy Candler Gold of DeKalb County (Friday, 6 p.m.) and against the Alpharetta Eagles (Friday, 8:15 p.m.).
The first round of bracket play will be held on Sunday with games at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., while the second round will be held at 3:45 and 6 p.m. on Sunday night. The championship game is slated for Monday night at 6:30.
Teams will be seeded in the brackets based on results of the pool games during the weekend.