Dizzy Dean Baseball

One local youth baseball team will begin its quest for a Dizzy Dean North Georgia state title tonight, while another will start its journey toward a championship tomorrow.

Chickamauga is one of 14 teams playing in the 7-year-old North Georgia state tournament at Mauldin Park in Canton. They have been placed in Pool 2 and will open at 7:30 tonight against the Canton Stingers. They will return to Canton on Friday night to take on the Oregon Park Piranhas at 7:30.

Bracket play is scheduled to begin on Sunday with opening round games at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Round 2 games set to begin at 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The semifinals will be played simultaneously Monday night at 6 p.m. with the championship game to follow at 7:30.

A little closer to home, the District 1 champion Rock Spring Young Guns will test themselves in the 11-year-old North Georgia state tournament, which gets underway Friday night in Fort Oglethorpe on Field 5 at the Barnhardt Circle complex.

Rock Spring will play in Pool 2 against Murphy Candler Gold of DeKalb County (Friday, 6 p.m.) and against the Alpharetta Eagles (Friday, 8:15 p.m.).

The first round of bracket play will be held on Sunday with games at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., while the second round will be held at 3:45 and 6 p.m. on Sunday night. The championship game is slated for Monday night at 6:30.

Teams will be seeded in the brackets based on results of the pool games during the weekend.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you