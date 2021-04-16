Davis Richardson is a baseball guy, through and through.
He's grown up playing the sport, from bitterly cold late winter workouts to blazing hot temperatures in the summer and from dusty, barren practice fields to lush, well-manicured layouts at high-end complexes.
He's invested a huge portion of his life to learning the game, improving his game and honing his game, all in the hopes that one day, he would put on a college uniform and keep playing the game he loves.
For Richardson, that day was Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
That was the day the LaFayette High School senior, surrounded by teammates, coaches, family, friends and teachers, signed on the dotted line to extend his baseball career with the Truett-McConnell University Bears of the NAIA.
Not surprisingly, Richardson said it was "a dream come true".
"This means a lot," he began. "I've put in a lot of hard work, dedication, blood, sweat and tears, all for this moment."
Richardson was a Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team honorable mention pick as a freshman and second team as a sophomore. He was off to a hot start as a junior when the season was shut down and he is well on his way to a first team nod in this, his senior season.
"Davis has arguably been our best player for the last four years," LaFayette head coach Chris Base said. "He's been near the top of our rotation and hit in the middle of the lineup since he was a freshman. He and seven other guys are the first group of seniors that I've seen all the way through here at LaFayette and he's one of the most integral parts of what we've tried to build here the last four years."
Richardson said he was recruited as a pitcher, but added that the Bears and head coach Mike Crowley plan to also utilize his talents at other positions as an everyday player when he's not on the mound.
"They're signing me as a pitcher, but they also want me to play some first base and outfield," said Richardson, adding that he'll give TMU a lefty that can throw strikes. "I can get people out and be someone who can swing (the bat).
"I loved everything about (their program). Coach Crowley is a great guy. He runs a great program and I just want to be a part of that and be successful."
Base said he has no doubt that Richardson will have success at the next level.
"I think he can have just as much success at the college level as he has (had) at the high school level," said Base, himself a former college player. "Once this (high school) phase of career has passed and he can move on and set his sights on what he can do, I think everything else will fall into place.
"He can be someone that eats up innings and someone that can hit in the middle of the lineup, as well as be someone that can provide some leadership and push some of the older guys, especially early in his college career."
Richardson plans to study education and would one day like to become a high school teacher.