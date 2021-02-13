The Ringgold High School Tiger Girls dance team won the Class 3A-4A title in the Hip Hop category at the GHSA State Dance Invitational in Columbus on Saturday.
Ringgold also placed third in the Pom category and finished third in the overall standings behind state champion West Laurens and runner-up Greater Atlanta Christian.
West Laurens won the Pom category, North Oconee won the Jazz category and Stephens County was high kick champion.
Thomasville won the high kick and overall state titles in the Class 1A-2A division with M.E. Stilwell School for the Arts placing second overall.
Starr's Mill picked up wins in Pom and Jazz to take the Class 5A-6A title over runner-up McIntosh, while Mill Creek won Pom, Jazz and the overall state title in Class 7A.