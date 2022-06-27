Former LaFayette High School state long jump champion Damarcus Simpson placed eighth in the 2022 USA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon this past Friday night.
Simpson had a meet and season-best jump of 7.98 meters (26 feet, 2.25 inches) on his third attempt after leaping 7.41 meters (24-3.75) and 7.87 meters (25-10) on his first two attempts. He followed with jumps of 7.73 meters (25-4.5) and 7.41 meters (24-3.75) before fouling on his sixth and final attempt.
Former LSU Tiger Ravyon Grey won the event with a personal-best of 8.19 meters (26-10.5). Steffin McCarter, who competed collegiately at Texas, was second at 8.15 meters (26-9), while Florida State's Jeremiah Davis - second at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field earlier this month - was third at 8.11 meters (26-7.25).
Simpson's previous season-best came on April 15 when he jumped 7.81 meters (25-7.5) at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. He also jumped 7.43 meters (24-4.5) a week earlier at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational in Miami. He placed fourth in both events.
Simpson placed fourth in last year's U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene with a jump of 8.19 meters (26-10.5). He had placed eighth at the 2016 U.S. Olympics Trials.
After winning a pair of NCAA Division II outdoor long jump championships at Chadron State (Neb.) and taking the long jump title at the famed Penn Relays in 2016, Simpson transferred to the University of Oregon. There, he set a new program record of 8.01 meters (26-3.5) on his very first competitive jump with the program.
A three-time All-American at Oregon, Simpson was the Pac-12 long jump champion in 2017 and 2018, part of the Pac-12 4x100 meter relay championship team in 2017 and was the Pac-12 Men's Field Athlete of the Year in 2018.
He finished third at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in California in 2017 and turned professional after college. His first international victory came in Minsk, Belarus in Sept. 2019 when he jumped what was then a personal-best of 8.17 meters (26-8).
Simpson was the GHSA Class AAA state long jump champion with the Ramblers in 2011 (23-5) and was state runner-up the following year as a senior (23-9.5).
