Madison Todd signs with Dalton State

Dalton State head coach Dean Thompson looks on as LaFayette senior Madison Todd signed on to continue her cross country career with the Roadrunners during a recent ceremony at the high school.

 Chris O'Neil

What started as just something to keep in shape for soccer has become a college opportunity for LaFayette's Madison Todd as the senior recently signed on to join the cross country team at nearby Dalton State.

Todd, who has been one of the cornerstones of the Lady Rambler program over the past three years, called signing on to run cross country in college "crazy".

