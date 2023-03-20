What started as just something to keep in shape for soccer has become a college opportunity for LaFayette's Madison Todd as the senior recently signed on to join the cross country team at nearby Dalton State.
Todd, who has been one of the cornerstones of the Lady Rambler program over the past three years, called signing on to run cross country in college "crazy".
"It's great, but it's also kind of unreal," she said. "Three years ago when I started (running), I only did it to keep in shape for soccer. But it's turned into a big dream that I didn't know I could reach and now I'm here reaching it."
"We didn't pick her up (on the cross country team) until her sophomore year," LaFayette head coach Chris O'Neil explained. "Ever since then, she's gotten faster. It's become the sport she's best at and what she loves to do. I'm really curious because three years isn't really a long time to be a runner. When she gets two or three more years under her belt, I think her times are going to dramatically improve."
Todd burst onto the scene in 2020 and became the Walker County Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year that season. She collected three top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Walker County Championships, to go with a third-place showing at an NGXCL meet in LaFayette and an eighth-place showing at the Region 6-AAA Championships.
The following year, she had three top-fives, was runner-up at the county meet, was fifth at the LaFayette Invitational and third at the region meet with a season-best time of 22:54.
This past fall, she earned a share of the Walker County Girls’ Runner of the Year award after placing ninth overall in the NGXCL standings. Among her five top-10's were runner-up finishes at the Walker County and 6-AAA Championships and a third-place run at the Rambler Invitational, where she clocked a season-best 22:10.
She also helped the Lady Ramblers qualify for the Class AAA state meet for the second time in three years.
"I think after a couple of my very first races (as a sophomore), I realized I was actually pretty good at this," she said. "I really enjoyed the people in (cross country) and I thought that this was what I really wanted to do."
Todd said she felt like she would fit in nicely with the Roadrunners.
"I like a lot about Dalton," she began. "There's a lot of people that are really nice. The coach is amazing and I love the team already, even though I haven't met all of them yet.
"I hope I can bring some good positivity down there, be a good teammate for them and post some great times."
O'Neil said that Dalton State was getting a good one, on and off the course.
"They're getting a great athlete," he began. "Madison is fast and very athletic. She's one of our best soccer players, but she's also one of our best cross country athletes and she's going to be one of our best middle and long distance track runners. But the great thing about Madison is that not only is she a good athlete, she works really really hard.
"She's also just a great person and always has a smile on her face. She's one of the best students in her class too. She works hard in the classroom and she's just an all-around nice person. They're really getting a top-notch kid."
Todd plans to one day become a biology teacher.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.