The Heritage Lady Generals put four runners in the top 20 and punched their ticket to the Class 4A State Championships in Carrollton during the Region 7-AAAA Cross Country Championships at Heritage on Wednesday.
Zoie St. John clocked a 21:50 to place fourth overall. Tori Epps (22:31) was 10th and Mia Callahan (22:42) was 13th, while Piper Collins (23:09) finished in 18th place.
The rest of the Heritage varsity runners included Mady Raye Terry (24:37), Anna Bradford (25:40) and Camryn McCormick (25:42).
Heritage finished with 71 points to place third overall. Central-Carroll won the team title with 25 points behind individual winner Lucy Barker (20:30) and runner-up Lorelei Daugherty (20:43). Southeast Whitfield was second with 60 points and Northwest Whitfield was fourth with 100. The Lady Bruins third-place individual finisher in Lexi Lyon (20:58).
On the boys' side, Heritage finished in fifth place with 129 points. They were led by Hyrum Smartt's new PR of 18:40, while the rest of the Generals' lineup featured Maddox Henry (19:15), Riley Womack (19:15), Grant Wilson (19:28), Camden Pritchett (19:31), Collin Black (19:44) and Grayson Stallings (19:52).
Cedartown took the team title with 28 points. They also had the individual champion in Dalton Benefield (16:22). Central-Carroll (42) was runner-up, while Casey Thornton (16:50) was the individual runner-up for the Lions.
Angel Garcia (17:03) took third place for the third-place Southeast Whitfield Raiders (76), while the last state berth went to Northwest Whitfield (117).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.