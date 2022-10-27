Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals put four runners in the top 20 and punched their ticket to the Class 4A State Championships in Carrollton during the Region 7-AAAA Cross Country Championships at Heritage on Wednesday.

Zoie St. John clocked a 21:50 to place fourth overall. Tori Epps (22:31) was 10th and Mia Callahan (22:42) was 13th, while Piper Collins (23:09) finished in 18th place.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

