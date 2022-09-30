Heritage's Zoie St. John was the girls' individual winner during the Rambler XC Invitational held at LaFayette High School on Thursday.
St. John earned her first victory of the season by completing the course in 21:58 to hold off her teammate Tori Epps, who crossed the line in 22:04. Mia Callahan placed eighth (23:10), while Piper Collins was ninth (23:34) and Mady Raye Terry finished 18th overall (25:02).
Those times amounted to a total score of 32 for the Lady Generals, who won the team award by four points over Bremen (36). Gordon Lee (66) finished a solid third, while Ringgold (96) was fourth.
Emily Damron (27:04) and Maggie Meadows (28:02) also ran for the Lady Generals in the varsity race.
Haley Hartman paced the Lady Trojans with a 22:23, good enough for fifth overall. Molly Ellis crossed the line in 14th place (24:30). Addie Triplett was 20th (25:24), followed by Cora Fehr in 21st place (25:24) and Makenna Evans in 22nd place (26:19). Kali Woodward (27:57) also ran varsity for Gordon Lee.
As for the Lady Tigers, they got an 11th-place finish from Raegan Pitts (23:52) and a 17th-place showing from Claire Brumfield (24:42). Riley Poe (26:56), Elli Grace Roy (26:32), Baylee Robenolt (29:51), Shaylyn Ridley (35:46), Jaidan Ledford (36:59) and Giorgia Benedetti (37:06) completed the lineup for Ringgold.
The Lady Ramblers did not have enough runners to post a team score, but they did get a pair of top 10 individual finishes. Madison Todd (22:10) took third place overall, while Naomi Thompson (23:42) placed 10th. Also running for LaFayette was Dakota Tabor (26:23) and Alethae Hendrix (27:19).
LFO had three runners compete in the girls' JV race. Macy Tisdale ran a 29:17, followed by Jasmine Brown (35:32) and Margaret Friese (52:09).
Gordon Lee eighth grader Brenley Burnette was the girls' JV champion with a time of 25:15.
Running in the JV race for Heritage was Anna Bradford (26:23), Camryn McCormick (26:27), Lydia Albright (27:13), Jette Menz (28:06), Hannah Carson (30:21), Reagan Stallings (30:49), Brittany Owens (31:56), Silvia Rantala (32:20) and Hannah Bulmer (34:48).
LaFayette's JV participants included Teara Snider (25:55), Emily Maanum (27:03), Ember Davis (34:41) and Brooklyn Nichols (34:45).
The Walker County Championships will be held at LaFayette this Tuesday, while the next North Georgia Cross Country League race is slated for Oct. 6 at Grove Level Park in Dalton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.