Heritage's Zoie St. John was the girls' individual winner during the Rambler XC Invitational held at LaFayette High School on Thursday.

St. John earned her first victory of the season by completing the course in 21:58 to hold off her teammate Tori Epps, who crossed the line in 22:04. Mia Callahan placed eighth (23:10), while Piper Collins was ninth (23:34) and Mady Raye Terry finished 18th overall (25:02).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

