Heritage High School hosted the rescheduled 5-Star Stride last Monday and it was a big day for runners from Catoosa and Walker County in the North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) event.
On the girls' side, Heritage freshman Zoie St. John picked up her first high school and NGXCL victory, while LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson held off Heritage senior Gavin Chandler by two seconds to win his fourth consecutive race in a row and his third league race in a row. It also marked the second straight NGXCL race that Henderson and Chandler have finished 1-2.
St. John, who had recorded top-eight finishes in her previous three races, crossed the line on her home course in a season-best time of 21:12. She finished 10 seconds ahead of Silverdale Baptist sophomore Savannah Inman and 21 seconds clear of East Hamilton freshman Willa Barnes.
Gordon Lee junior Haley Hartman was sixth with a season-best 22:14 and Heritage junior Mia Callahan placed 10th with a season-best of 22:50.
St. John and Callahan helped the Lady Generals to a third-place finish in the team standings with 87 points as they ended up behind only Dalton (43) and East Hamilton (66).
Ringgold had two top-20 placers in junior Riley Poe (18th, 24:08) and freshman Claire Brumfield (20th, 24:19).
Hartman led the Lady Trojans to a seventh-place finish, and junior Madison Todd (24:48) was 24th overall for ninth-place LaFayette. Freshman Kaliona Liberty (36:48) had the best time for LFO, who competed in the junior varsity race.
Meanwhile, Henderson and Chandler set the pace for most of the boys' race with Tucker passing Chandler on the final incline about 90 seconds before they both finished. He outsprinted Chandler down the stretch to cross the line in a season and personal-best time of 17:16. Chandler crossed the line in 17:18.
Chandler's senior teammate, Davis Justice, enjoyed his fourth top-four finish of 2021 as he placed seventh in a time of 18:12. Heritage freshman Will Riddell (12th) clocked in at 18:38 and helped the Generals (87 points) place second overall behind Dalton (42).
Gordon Lee's seventh-place finish was anchored by a season-best junior Carson Carpenter (19:34), while LaFayette ended the day in 10th place. Ringgold was 12th behind a 19:27 from junior Kale Davis, while LFO, who did have enough runners to qualify in the team standings, was led by sophomore Ishmael Johnson (22:56), who turned in a season-best.
LFO and Ringgold are scheduled to run a dual race today at 4 p.m. at Ringgold, while the next NGXCL event will be at the Grove Level Church course in Dalton on Oct. 7.
------------------------------
(# - denotes season-best times)
Heritage Varsity Girls' Times
Zoie St. John - 21:12 #
Mia Callahan - 22:50 #
Alexis Faul - 24:03 #
Lila Langston - 24:53
Anna Bradford - 25:39
Allie Mifflin - 25:40 #
Mady Terry - 25:49
Lily Langston - 25:58
Camryn McCormick - 26:37
------------------------------
Ringgold Varsity Girls' Times
Riley Poe - 24:08 #
Claire Brumfield - 24:19
Reagan Pitts - 24:26 #
Ava Keener - 24:29 #
Sara Collins - 24:51
Anna Roy - 27:00 #
Baylee Robenolt - 31:05
Gabrielle Dobbins - 36:57 #
------------------------------
Gordon Lee Varsity Girls' Times
Haley Hartman - 22:14 #
Cora Fehr - 25:07 #
Addie Triplett - 26:12
Makenna Evans - 26:25 #
Mallory Reeves - 32:14
------------------------------
LaFayette Varsity Girls' Times
Madison Todd - 24:48
Natalie Ball - 27:57 #
Brittany Aguero - 27:58
Alethae Hendrix - 30:54 #
Addison Hurt - 33:12 #
Teara Snider - 33:14
------------------------------
Heritage Varsity Boys' Times
Gavin Chandler - 17:18
Davis Justice - 18:12
Will Riddell - 18:38
Cecil Bussey - 19:19
Collin Black - 19:53 #
Grayson Stallings - 20:09
Jacob Palmer - 20:12
Riley Womack - 20:14 #
Maddox Henry - 20:15
Hyrum Smartt - 21:23
------------------------------
Gordon Lee Varsity Boys' Times
Carson Carpenter - 19:34 #
Walker Johnston - 19:43
Hunter Gordy - 20:02 #
Carter Pullen - 20:15
Jackson Ellis - 21:18
Nason Deaux - 21:49 #
Andrew Bailey - 22:44 #
Kaysen Geer - 24:33
Houston Salmon - 27:14
Joey Bowers - 29:43 #
------------------------------
LaFayette Varsity Boys' Times
Tucker Henderson - 17: 16 #
Kade Ballew - 19:17 #
Eli Hudson - 21:38 #
Scott Sanford - 21:49 #
Alex Hollaway - 21:54 #
Nathan Ball - 22:36 #
Jacob Hamilton - 23:15
------------------------------
Ringgold Varsity Boys' Times
Kale Davis - 19:27
Chandler Ridings - 20:28 #
Brayden Sylar - 20:33
Ayden Rowland - 21:32
Cooper Peece - 21:43
Logan Dobbins - 24:04 #
Ty Williams - 24:07 #
Blake Davidson - 26:57 #
Aaron Beardon - 27:19
------------------------------
LFO Varsity Boys' Times
Ishmael Johnson - 22:56 #
Jaden Kresser - 23:53
Zach Heinrich - 24:09 #
Evan Radcliff - 24:55
------------------------------
LFO Junior Varsity Girls' Times
Kaliona Liberty - 36:48
Kaylee Pickett - 37:11
Starr Jones - 38:10 #
Keira Webb - 38:52 #
Maribel Lopez - 38:52
Stevie O'Haver - 46:59 #
------------------------------
Heritage Junior Varsity Girls' Times
Rachel Brown - 27:47
Lydia Albright - 29:14
Emily Damron - 29:16
Reagan Stallings - 30:18 #
------------------------------
LaFayette Junior Varsity Girls' Times
Olivia Cornejo - 37:07 #
Mattilee Massey - 38:54 #
------------------------------
Heritage Junior Varsity Boys' Times
Ryan Walker - 21:09
Will Waldrop - 22:02
Ben Breedlove - 22:14 #
Landon Guthrie - 22:54 #
Landon Albright - 23:15 #
Will Cortes - 23:27 #
Travis Faulkner - 24:23
------------------------------
LFO Junior Varsity Boys' Times
Gavin Commons - 23:27 #
Emmanuel Costelow - 26:21
Shaun Barry - 29:09
Nicoli Frazier - 29:43
Daniel Landon - 33:04
------------------------------
Gordon Lee Junior Varsity Boys' Times
Sam Pullen - 22:27
Ben Johnston - 22:38
------------------------------
LaFayette Junior Varsity Boys' Times
Jacob Gilbreath - 26:11
Jessee Bradford - 28:00
Carson Braccini - 29:37
Daniel Holloway - 45:17