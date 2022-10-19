Runners from a total of 29 schools converged at Heritage High School on a very cool and windy Tuesday for the Fast Break Challenge, the final North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) race of the regular season.
Despite the frigid conditions, LaFayette's Tucker Henderson - like several others on the day - posted a new personal best of 16:37. However, his time was only good enough for third place overall in the boys' race behind Cedartown's Dalton Benefield (16:18) and Cartersville's Malachi Vosburgh (16:25).
The Heritage boys earned 10th place in the team standings. Hyrum Smartt led the way at 18:49, followed by Riley Womack (19:05), Collin Black (19:14), Grant Wilson (19:16), Maddox Henry (19:16), Grayson Stallings (19:18) and Camden Pritchett (19:50).
Also racing for the varsity Generals were Micah Berry (20:10), Jake Parker (21:06) and Will Riddell (21:58).
Ringgold finished one spot behind in 11th, thanks to an 18:08 from Kale Davis, an 18:46 from Brayden Sylar, and an 18:57 from Ren Goldsmith. Also running for the Tigers were Gavin Simpson-Rister (19:55), Lenny Landaverde (20:36) and Ayden Rowland (21:04).
In addition to Henderson's big day, the Ramblers got an 18:41 from Elijah Decker, a 20:49 from Eli Hudson, a 21:14 from Matthew Keaton, a 21:41 from Jacob Groves, a 21:45 from Scott Sanford, a 22:42 from Wyatt Ballew and a 24:57 from Nathan Ball as LaFayette finished 16th overall.
Gordon Lee took 17th in the team standings. Hunter Gordy set the pace with an 18:24, followed by Walker Johnston (19:54), Ben Johnston (20:07), Sam Pullen (20:25), Nason Deaux (20:32), Carson Carpenter (20:56) and Sawyer Brown (21:04).
LFO did not have enough runners to qualify for team awards. They got a 22:24 from Anthony Rosser, a 25:16 from Conner Simpson and a 27:59 from Aiden Brandes.
Cedartown won the boys' title with 47 points as three of its runners placed in the top nine. Dalton was second with 65 points, while Cartersville collected 94 points to take third.
The girls' race came down to a battle between Tennessee schools Walker Valley and East Hamilton.
Walker Valley's Lyndi Chapman took individual honors with a 19:53, while her teammate, Sadie Wielfaert, posted a 20:42 to finish third. East Hamilton's Willa Barnes crossed the line in between at 20:02.
However, it was the Lady Hurricanes taking first place with 42 points. Walker Valley (61) was second and Dalton (137) was a distant third.
Zoie St. John finished in 12th place overall for Heritage at 21:52. Also running for the Lady Generals were Tori Epps (22:35), Mia Callahan (22:42), Piper Collins (22:54), Mady Raye Terry (25:17), Camryn McCormick (25:18) and Anna Bradford (25:27).
Emily Damron (25:45), Lydia Albright (27:41) and Maggie Meadows (27:47) also raced varsity for Heritage, who placed seventh in the team standings.
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finished tied for 16th place in the standings.
LaFayette got a 22:55 from Madison Todd, a 24:08 from Naomi Thompson, and a 24:53 from Haynie Gilstrap, who was able to race on an off day for the LaFayette softball team. Teara Snider (25:35), Emily Maanum (25:57), Alethae Hendrix (26:08) and Maddie Underwood (26:54) also competed for the Lady Ramblers.
Haley Hartman scored a top 20 finish for the Lady Trojans as her time of 22:04 was good enough for 17th place overall. Madilyn Bailey, participating in her first race of the year following the end of the volleyball season, crossed the line in 24:14, while the rest of Gordon Lee's lineup featured Addie Triplett (25:24), Molly Ellis (25:45), Makenna Evans (26:21), Cora Fehr (27:36) and Kali Woodward (28:13).
The Ringgold Lady Tigers finished 20th overall, thanks to a 24:04 from Raegan Pitts and a 24:20 from Claire Brumfield. Also racing for Ringgold were Sara Collins (26:11), Riley Poe (27:56), Baylee Robenolt (28:41), Shaylyn Ridley (30:39) and Giorgia Benedetti (32:25).
LFO got a 25:37 from Macy Tisdale and a 33:53 from Jasmine Brown.
The league also handed out its season-ending awards following the race.
Henderson was the boys' individual NGXCL champion for the second consecutive year. Womack took 12th place and Stallings was 20th for Heritage, while Davis earned 14th place for Ringgold.
On the girls' side, St. John finished 6th in the final league standings for Heritage. Todd was ninth for LaFayette, while Epps (10th), Callahan (12th) and Collins (16th) placed in the top 20 for Heritage.
Dalton won the boys' team title with Southeast Whitfield taking the runner-up spot, while East Hamilton and Heritage finished 1-2 on the girls' side.
A number of runners also participated in the junior varsity races, including a number of local middle schoolers, who were seeing their first action on a 3.2-mile high school course following the recent conclusion of their own season.
Reigning NGAC champion Lilly Harthorn of Ringgold showed that she is ready for high school varsity competition as her time of 20:56 was not only the fastest JV girls' time of the day, it was also the fastest by over two minutes. Meanwhile, Heritage eighth grader Audrey Potter was fourth overall at 23:23.
LaFayette had two JV runners in the race, Brooklyn Nichols (31:45) and Ember Davis (34:42), while the rest of the local JV girls' runners were from Heritage.
That group included eighth grader Annabelle Brown (26:29), Jette Menz (26:41), eighth grader Bryleigh Henderson (27:38), eighth grader Aubrey Walls (27:54), Hannah Carson (28:34), Brittany Owens (29:41), Reagan Stallings (29:54), eighth grader Sadie Robison (31:46), Silvia Rantala (33:14), Hannah Bulmer (33:19) and eighth grader Echo Yongyin (34:01).
Recent NGAC boys' champion Jonathan Arehart of Heritage finished eighth in the boys' JV race with a time of 19:56.
Also participating for Heritage were Ben Breedlove (20:13), Landon Hoover (20:19), Dario Fonico (20:45), Jace Lewis (20:53), eighth grader Everett Healey (20:55), eighth grader Isaac Berry (21:25), Nick Mendez (22:02), eighth grader Connor Stephenson (22:16), Eli Newsome (22:37), eighth grader Landon Talley (23:14), Landon Albright (23:31), Andrew Wynne (24:27), seventh grader Wilton Dodson (24:48) and Joshua Nestor (26:22).
Racing junior varsity for LaFayette was Joseph Brown (23:30), Nate Rapier (24:17), Jessee Bradford (25:25), Ben Storey (25:25), Carson Braccini (27:29), Lane Johnson (27:42), Marvin Fuentes (28:22), Riley Ledford (31:11), James Darraj (34:42), and Hunter Patterson (35:25).
Joseph Brumfield (23:04), Andy Lay (23:40), Gavin Wright (24:34), Harrison Wofford (24:37) and Noah Clark (30:34) ran in the JV race for Ringgold.
LaFayette High School will host the Region 6-AAA meet this coming Tuesday (Oct. 25) starting at 12 noon, while Heritage High School will play host to the Region 7-AAAA meet on Wednesday (Oct. 26). Those races will start at 4 p.m.
Teams and individual runners will be vying for spots in the GHSA state championships in Carrollton in early November.