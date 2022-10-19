Runners from a total of 29 schools converged at Heritage High School on a very cool and windy Tuesday for the Fast Break Challenge, the final North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) race of the regular season.

Despite the frigid conditions, LaFayette's Tucker Henderson - like several others on the day - posted a new personal best of 16:37. However, his time was only good enough for third place overall in the boys' race behind Cedartown's Dalton Benefield (16:18) and Cartersville's Malachi Vosburgh (16:25).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In