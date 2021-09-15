The cross country teams from Ringgold and LFO High Schools met up for a head-to-head dual meet race at LFO on Tuesday afternoon.
Ringgold's Kale Davis took first place overall for the boys, clocking in 19:22. Ayden Rowland ran a 21:28 for the Tigers, while Chandler Ridings crossed the line in 21:42.
The rest of the roster for the Tigers included Cooper Reece (23:22), Logan Dobbins (26:42), Andy Beardon (29:37) and Haydon Cackler (46:29).
Blaze Brown ran a 20:09 for the Warriors. Jaden Kresser (22:06) finished one second ahead of teammate Kyle McLean (22:027), while Evan Radcliffe (24:05) and Ismael Johnson (24:38) were the next two across the line for the Red-and-White.
Also racing for the LFO boys was Emanuel Costelow (27:01), Josh Faulk (27:28), Zach Heinrich (28:05), Shawn Berry (28:33), Daniel Landon (28:45) and Gavin Commons (40:35).
Ringgold also had the top two girls' runners on the afternoon as Sara Collins (25:34) finished three seconds ahead of teammate Claire Brumfield (25:37). Raegan Pitts (26:30) was next for the Lady Tigers, followed by Anna Roy (30:18), Baylee Robenolt (30:34) and Gabrielle Dobbins (43:02).
Kaylee Pritchett led the Lady Warriors with a time 31:30. The rest of the LFO lineup featured Maribel Lopez (35:54), Starr Jones (42:24) and Kiera Webs (42:24).
Ringgold will compete in the Adairsville Invitational on Thursday, while both Ringgold and LFO will take part in the next North Georgia Cross Country League meet at Edwards Park in Dalton on Sept. 23.