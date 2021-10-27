Tuesday night was a historic night for the Ringgold Lady Tigers' cross country team.
Racing in the 6-AAA Championships at the Grove Level Church course in Dalton, the Blue-and-White claimed what is believed to be the first team title in that program's history.
A slight autumn chill in the air gave way to a very tight battle for the girls' team championship. But in the end, Ringgold's top five runners all finished among the top 17 - four of whom set season-best marks - and the Lady Tigers finished the meet with 49 points.
They would edge out Rockmart by a mere two points in the final standings as the Lady Jackets ended the day with 51. LaFayette, who had three runners in the top 12, finished with 71 points, while Coahulla Creek was fourth with 91.
Of the seven runners that raced for the Lady Ramblers, six posted their best times of the year.
The top four teams automatically qualify for the Class AAA State Championships in Carrollton on Nov. 5.
Coahulla Creek had the individual champion in Kennedy Hughes, who crossed the line in a time of 22:35 to beat Rockmart's Trista Landgren (22:51) by 16 seconds. LaFayette's Madison Todd (22:54) held off Ringgold's Ava Keener (22:56) down the stretch to earn third place.
In addition to Keener's fourth-place showing, Ringgold got a 23:37 from eighth-place Claire Brumfield, a 23:46 from ninth-place Raegan Pitts, a 24:02 from 11th-place Riley Poe, and a 25:07 from 17th-place Sara Collins. Anna Roy (27:05) and Bailey Robenolt (29:14) completed the lineup for the Lady Tigers.
Keener, Brumfield, Pitts, Poe and Robenolt all set season-best times.
Dakota Tabor finished in 10th place for LaFayette with a time of 23:59, while Haynie Jane Gilstrap, competing in her very first race following completion of the Lady Ramblers' softball season, placed 12th at 24:21.
Natalie Ball (25:57), Brittany Aguero (26:40), Teara Snider (27:08), and Alethae Hendrix (27:13) also ran for the Lady Ramblers with Todd, Tabor, Gilstrap, Ball, Snider, and Hendrix all running their best times of the year.
LFO placed eighth in the team standings behind Kaylee Pickett's team-best time of 32:00. Maribel Lopez ran her fastest time of the year with a 33:58, while the rest of the Lady Warriors' roster included Starr Jones (35:57), Keira Webb (40:40), Savannah Barry (40:40), and Cloe Englebrecht (45:59).
Gabriel Dobbins ran in the girls' JV race for Ringgold, placing eighth with a time of 35:24. It was also Dobbins' fastest run of the year.
Final results for the boys' race were still being determined as of press time.