The difficult course at Rocky Face Park in Dalton was the setting for the second North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) meet of the season this past Thursday afternoon.
A hilly layout resulted in slower times than normal, but made for some exciting finishes in the team standings.
After holding off Cedartown's Dalton Benefield in the first NGXCL race of the season late last month at Heritage, LaFayette's Tucker Henderson saw Benefield return the favor to win boys' individual title. Benefield finished in a time of 18:34, while Henderson's 19:03 was two seconds faster than Cedartown's Uriel Guzman (19:05).
Cedartown also took the boys' title with 41 points, finishing just ahead of Dalton (45), while Southeast Whitfield (125) was a distant third.
Heritage finished sixth in the boys' standings with its top four runners all placing in the top 35 overall. Will Riddell (20:45) was 25th, Hyrum Smartt (20:58) was 30th and Grayson Stallings (21:01) finished in 33rd place, one spot ahead of teammate Riley Womack (21:04).
Grant Wilson (22:06), Maddox Henry (22:09), Collin Black (22:42), Jace Lewis (23:19) and Ben Breedlove (23:44) rounded out the varsity lineup for the Generals.
As for the Ramblers, who placed eighth overall, Elijah Decker ran a 21:43, followed by a 22:12 from Dylan Ballew and a 22:44 from Eli Hudson. Also running for LaFayette was Wyatt Ballew (23:51), Jacob Groves (24:04), Scott Sanford (24:06), Nathan Ball (25:20) and Matthew Keaton (26:06).
A 21:17 by Hunter Gordy led the effort for 13th-place Gordon Lee. Carson Carpenter was next at 22:12 and Walker Johnston ran a 23:19, while the rest of the Trojans' lineup featured Sam Pullen (24:40), Nason Deaux (25:18), Andrew Bailey (25:50), Ben Johnston (26:21) and Zack Barclay (26:29).
The varsity girls' race was also a close one with Walker Valley taking the win with 43 points. East Hamilton (45) was second and Heritage (97) finished third.
Walker Valley also had the individual winner in Lyndi Chapman, who ran a 21:42. East Hamilton's Willa Barnes was second at 22:22, while Chapman's teammate Sadie Wielfaert (22:34) was third.
Zoie St. John paced the Lady Trojans with a 24:23. She finished 10th individually, while Mia Callahan (25:24) and Tori Epps (25:28) were 16th and 17th, respectively. Piper Collins finished 35th with a time of 27:10.
Also running for the Heritage girls was Mady Raye Terry (27:50), Emily Damron (29:52), Lydia Albright (30:05), Maggie Meadows (31:40) and Camryn McCormick (31:59).
Haley Hartman crossed the line in 24:54 to finish in 13th place overall for sixth-place Gordon Lee. Addie Triplett (27:23) and Molly Ellis (27:54) both finished in the top 50, while the rest of the lineup included Cora Fehr (28:22), Makenna Evans (30:54) and Kali Woodward (33:38).
And for ninth-place LaFayette, Madison Todd (25:59) was 21st overall, while Naomi Thompson (27:15) placed 37th. Also running for the Lady Ramblers were Teara Snider (28:55), Dakota Tabor (29:06), Alethae Hendrix (31:02) and Emily Maanum (31:15).
LFO's runners all competed in the JV race.
Macy Tisdale ran a 35:28 for the Lady Warriors, with Jasmine Brown posting a 42:08. Anthony Rosser led the Warriors' efforts with a 28:53, followed by Conner Simpson (30:50) and Aiden Brandes (37:39).
The Heritage boys' JV runners included Jake Parker (23:28), Nick Mendez (24:29), Landon Albright (25:37), Micah Berry (25:37), Eli Newsome (25:56), Dario Fonico (26:08), Andrew Wynne (28:24) and Joshua Nestor (29:21).
For the Heritage girls, Lila Langston crossed the tape in 30:28, followed by Jette Menz (34:35), Hannah Karson (35:34), Reagan Stallings (36:58), Brittany Owens (37:47), Hannah Bulmer (38:15) and Silvia Rantala (38:33).
LaFayette got a 27:49 from Jessee Bradford and a 27:50 from Ben Storey, while the rest of the Ramblers' JV lineup included Joseph Brown (28:13), Brennan Tracy (32:05), Nate Rapier (32:19), Lane Johnson (33:24), Carson Braccini (33:36), Riley Ledford (35:20), Marvin Fuentes (38:49) and James Darraj (44:54).
The Lady Ramblers got a 33:34 from Maddie Underwood, a 39:23 from Ember Davis and a 44:55 from Brooklyn Nichols.
As for Gordon Lee, Brenley Burnette ran a 29:22 for the Lady Trojans, while Sawyer Chrnalogar posted a 23:47 for the Trojans.
The next league race will be this coming Monday, Sept. 12, at Edwards Park in Dalton.