Some local runners turned in solid finishes at the GHSA State Cross Country Championships at Carrollton High School on Friday.
Heritage freshman Zoie St. John placed 23rd overall in the Class AAAA girls' race with a time of 22:06.
It was a solid day for the four qualifying teams from Region 7. Central-Carroll (116 points) finished third with Southeast Whitfield taking seventh place and Pickens finishing in ninth to go with Heritage's 12th-place showing in the team standings. A total of 28 teams and 186 runners competed in the race.
Marist dominated the meet and won with 17 points as the War Eagles had the top four runners of the day and the seventh-place finisher. Jefferson (101) was a distant second.
In the Class AAAA boys' race, senior Davis Justice placed 31st overall with a time of 18:32. Freshman Will Riddell was 44th in the standings at 18:45, while senior Gavin Chandler (18:48) placed 47th overall. A total of 186 runners participated in the race.
Chestatee (38) edged out Marist (46) for the state championship, followed by Jefferson with 95. Pickens was fourth to lead the Region 7 contingent. Southeast Whitfield finished sixth and Central-Carroll was ninth, while Heritage placed 11th out of 28 teams.
In the Class AAA boys' race, LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson crossed the line in 18:15 to place 29th out of 219 runners in the field.
Westminster dominated with 19 points, easily outdistancing second-place Greater Atlanta Christian (125) and third-place Hart County (152). Of the teams in Region 6, Coahulla Creek was 10th, Ringgold was 20th, LaFayette was 22nd and Rockmart was 23rd. A total of 31 different teams competed in the race.
Kale Davis was the top finisher for the Tigers as his time of 19:13 was good enough for 64th place.
As for the Class AAA girls' race, Westminster took the top two spots and won the state title with 43 points. Savannah Arts Academy was second at 61, while Oconee County finished third with 96.
Ringgold was 11th overall, followed by Rockmart in 12th, LaFayette in 16th and Coahulla Creek in 19th to account for the teams in Region 6.
Ava Keener was the top finisher for Ringgold as she crossed the line in a time of 23:34 to finish in 44th place. Meanwhile, Madison Todd (55th) and Dakota Tabor (56th) both clocked in at 24:10 to pace LaFayette.
Check back with our website later this weekend for more from the state championships, which conclude on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.