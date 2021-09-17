Last Thursday, LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson earned his first high school cross country victory as he took first in an North Georgia Cross Country League meet in Dalton.
Just one week later, he added his second as he crossed the line in 18:24 to win the Adairsville Invitational on Thursday.
Kade Ballew ran a 21:54 for the Ramblers, while Nathan Ball (23:01.00) nipped teammate Eli Hudson (23:01.05) at the tape. Alex Holloway (23:12), Scott Sanford (24:19) and Carson Brassini (29:05) also raced for the Orange-and-Black.
Jessee Bradford participated in the boys' JV race and finished in a time of 28:27.
Ringgold was also in attendance and got a 19:35 from junior Kale Davis, who placed third overall. No other individual times were available for the Tigers.
Bremen finished first in the boys' team standings, while Trion was second.
Freshman Claire Brumfield clocked in at 24:44 and placed fifth for the Lady Tigers, who were second to Southeast Whitfield in the girls' standings. No other individual times were available for the Ringgold girls.
LaFayette's girls were paced by a 25:46 from Madison Todd, while Dakota Tabor crossed the finish line in 26:37. Also running for the Lady Ramblers was Brittany Aguero (28:50), Natalie Ball (29:47) and Kylia Van Pelt (35:09).
Both schools will be among close to 25 slated to race in a league meet at Edwards Park in Dalton this Tuesday.