Tucker Henderson ended his 2020 freshman season by claiming the Walker County Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year award.
He began his sophomore season with the Ramblers on Thursday and appears to have every intention of winning the honor again.
Henderson, who had three top three finishes a year ago, picked up his first career North Georgia Cross Country League victory in Dalton. He crossed the line in 19:35 on the new Rocky Face Ridge Park course seven seconds ahead of Heritage senior Davis Justice (19:42) and 11 seconds ahead of Heritage senior Gavin Chandler (19:46), who finished second and third, respectively.
Justice was coming off a 10th-place showing at the Run at the Rock in Cartersville on Sept. 4, while it was the first race of the year for Chandler, the two-time Catoosa County Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"I was shocked. I didn't expect to win it," said Henderson. "I was just trying to run my best."
It was the first league meet ever run on the one-loop course, something rarely seen in most cross country races.
"It was a hard course," Henderson explained. "It was hilly the first half then more downhill in the second half. It was a slow race and really hard, especially (going) uphill for the first half of it."
Dalton would finish first in the boys' team standings with 53 points, followed by Heritage (84) and Southeast Whitfield (92). Gordon Lee was a solid seventh with LaFayette placing 11th. Ringgold was 13th and Ridgeland 16th as 18 schools from north Georgia and the metro-Chattanooga area were represented.
In addition to Justice and Chandler, the Generals got a 19th-place showing from freshman Will Riddell (21:31), while senior Cecil Bussey (21:39) was just two spots back.
Ringgold junior Kale Davis (22:04), Gordon Lee sophomore Walker Johnston (22:10) and Gordon Lee junior Carson Carpenter (22:14) all finished in the top 30 out of 131 runners.
Kevin Schmelzer (24:22) set the pace for Ridgeland.
LFO elected to run in the JV race only. Senior Justus Brown (24:25) was 12th and sophomore Kyle McLean (25:12) was 22nd.
On the girls' side, Dalton completed the sweep in the team standings with 50 points, besting Southeast (88) and Heritage (98) for the top spot in the field. Ringgold had a nice fifth-place effort, while LaFayette was 11th. Gordon Lee and Ridgeland did not have enough runners to earn team points.
The top local finisher was Gordon Lee junior Haley Hartman, who placed seventh with a time of 24:50. She outleaned Heritage freshman Zoie St. John (24:50) at the tape as St. John finished eighth.
Another Heritage runner, junior Mia Callahan, was 12th at 25:31, while two more Lady Generals, sophomore Lila Langston (27:12) and senior Alexis Faul (27:28), placed 20th and 22nd, respectively.
Ringgold had three top 30 runners in sophomore Claire Brumfield (26th place, 27:43), sophomore Sara Collins (29th place, 27:48) and junior Reagan Pitts (30th place, 28:00).
Juniors Dakota Tabor (29:28) and Madison Todd (29:29) were the top two finishers for LaFayette, while senior Mary Scott (29:36) paced Ridgeland.
Sophomore Savannah Inman of Silverdale Baptist Academy took first in a time of 24:13.
Running in the JV race, LFO freshman Kaylee Pickett had the top time for the Lady Warriors with a 38:15.
Two more local runners had top 10 finishes in the girls' JV race. Gordon Lee eighth grader Molly Ellis (28:47) was fourth and Heritage freshman Hannah Karson (32:45) was ninth.
--------------------
Heritage Varsity Girls
Zoie St. John 24:50
Mia Callahan 25:31
Lila Langston 27:12
Alexis Faul 27:28
Mady Terry 29:25
Lily Langston 29:26
Anna Bradford 32:04
Rachel Brown 32:04
Lydia Albright 32:12
--------------------
Ringgold Varsity Girls
Claire Brumfield 27:43
Sara Collins 27:48
Reagan Pitts 28:00
Riley Poe 28:38
Ava Keener 28:44
Baylee Robenolt 35:28
Anna Roy 33:43
Gabrielle Dobbins 47:26
--------------------
LaFayette Varsity Girls
Dakota Tabor 29:28
Madison Todd 29:29
Brittany Aguero 32:12
Teara Snider 32:46
Natalie Ball 34:17
Alethae Hendrix 38:50
Kylia VanPelt 40:04
Mattilee Massey 46:50
--------------------
Gordon Lee Varsity Girls
Haley Hartman 24:50
Addie Triplett 28:37
Cora Fehr 29:08
Makenna Evans 32:37
Ridgeland Varsity Girls
Mary Scott 29:36
Sydney Finch 31:19
Aubree Bagwell 32:41
Angelina Ayala 1:00:30
--------------------
LFO Junior Varsity Girls
Kaylee Pickett 38:15
Maribel Lopez 51:08
Keira Webb 51:08
Starr Jones 58:22
--------------------
Heritage Varsity Boys
Davis Justice 19:42
Gavin Chandler 19:46
Will Riddell 21:31
Cecil Bussey 21:39
Grayson Stallings 22:40
Maddox Henry 23:05
Collin Black 23:53
Ryan Walker 23:57
Hyrum Smartt 24:10
Isaiah Bryant 24:24
--------------------
Gordon Lee Varsity Boys
Walker Johnston 22:10
Carson Carpenter 22:14
Carter Pullen 22:36
Hunter Gordy 22:41
Jackson Ellis 23:38
Andrew Bailey 25:27
Nason Deaux 26:03
Kaysen Geer 28:12
Houston Salmon 30:45
--------------------
LaFayette Varsity Boys
Tucker Henderson 19:35
Dylan Ballew 23:29
Jacob Hamilton 25:25
Eli Hudson 25:26
Nathan Ball 25:37
Alex Hollaway 25:55
Scott Sanford 27:42
--------------------
Ringgold Varsity Boys
Kale Davis 22:04
Ayden Rowland 23:35
Chandler Ridings 25:15
Cooper Peece 26:18
Logan Dobbins 30:37
Aaron Beardon 34:56
Blake Davidson 37:39
--------------------
Ridgeland Varsity Boys
Kevin Schmelzer 24:22
Jayden Curtis 25:57
Henry Holden 30:09
Roger Collins 34:56
Isaias Bautista 36:19
Brently Hayes 38:16
--------------------
LFO Junior Varsity Boys
Justus Brown 24:25
Kyle McLean 25:12
Jaden Kresser 27:25