The Catoosa and Walker County area will be well-represented at the upcoming Class AAA State Cross Country Championships as both LaFayette and Ringgold will send both of its teams to the event.
The Lady Ramblers placed third with 63 points in Tuesday's Area 6-AAA meet at Grove Level in Dalton, while Ringgold was fourth with 78 points. Rockmart, who had six runners in the top 16, won the girls' title with 47 points. Coahulla Creek, who had three of the top four individual finishers, was second with 56 points.
Two-sport standout Haynie Gilstrap finished seventh, running a 24:07 to pace LaFayette, followed by eighth-place Madison Todd (24:40) and 12th-place Dakota Tabor (25:46). The rest of the Lady Ramblers' lineup included Bianca Rogers (19th, 27:19), Natalie Ball (20th, 27:27), Brittany Aguero (24th, 27:45) and Alethea Hendrix (28th, 30:03).
For Ringgold, Riley Poe came home in 11th place with a time of 25:25, while Elli Grace Roy was 13th at 25:50 and Ava Keener was 16th at 26:41. Anna Roy (21st, 27:28), Reagan Pitts (22nd, 27:36) and Baylee Robenolt (31st, 31:15) also ran for the Lady Tigers.
Maribel Lopez (36th, 33:33) and Starr Jones (40th, 36:44) ran for LFO, who did not have enough runners to field a complete team.
Kaylee Bandy won the individual title for Coahulla Creek with a 20:10, nearly two full minutes ahead of runner-up and teammate Ella Coley (22:07).
In the boys' race, Coahulla Creek got a 16:23 from individual winner Lane Hollis and an 18:03 from runner-up Devin Edwards to win the team title with 25 points. The Colts put all seven runners in the top 12 and five in the top 10.
Sonoraville (65) was second overall, followed by Ringgold High School (86) and LaFayette (96) in the top four.
Kale Davis clocked in at 18:46 for the Tigers to place seventh overall. Brandon Morris was 14th with a 19:46, while a 20:32 from Ty Williams was good enough for 18th place and gave Ringgold three runners in the top 20. Also running for the Tigers was Gavin Simpson-Rister (22nd, 21:20), Ayden Rowland (25th, 21:46), Chandler Ridings (26th, 21:50) and Jacob Leon (30th, 22:09).
Tucker Henderson crossed the line in 18:06, earning him third place for the Ramblers, while Josh Perea was 13th overall at 19:41. The rest of the LaFayette roster featured Steven Sanford (20th, 21:05), Dylan Ballew (28th, 22:03), Alex Hollaway (32nd, 22:12), Jacob Hamilton (33rd, 22:20) and Caden Hinton (36th, 23:06).
LFO finished eighth in the team standings, led by Gabe Lofty (35th, 23:04). Also competing for the Warriors was Cameron Malone (38th, 23:09), Ishmael Johnson (42nd, 24:06), Kyle McLean (46th, 25:13), Abram Creswell (52nd, 29:09), Daniel Landon (53rd, 29:28), Evan Radcliff (54th, 29:29), Emmanuel Costelow (55th, 29:34), Zach Heinrich (56th, 30:05), Eric Hughes (57th, 30:07) and Josh Faulk (58th, 30:13).
The state meet for the Class AAA boys will be Friday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., followed by the Class AAA girls at 9:45. All the state meets will be held at Carrollton High School.