LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson crossed the line in 18:15 and placed 29th overall out of 219 runners in the Class AAA boys' field at the GHSA State Championships in Carrollton on Friday.
Kade Ballew clocked in at 20:33 for the Ramblers, while the rest of LaFayette's lineup included Eli Hudson (21:35), Jacob Hamilton (21:55), Nathan Ball (22:21), Alex Hollaway (22:27) and Scott Sanford (23:06).
Kale Davis was the top finisher for Ringgold as his time of 19:13 was good enough for 64th place. Also racing for the Tigers was Brayden Sylar (20:07), Chandler Ridings (21:03), Gavin Simpson-Rister (21:23), Ayden Rowland (21:52), Cooper Peece (22:22) and Logan Dobbins (24:14).
Westminster dominated with 19 points, easily outdistancing second-place Greater Atlanta Christian (125) and third-place Hart County (152). Of the teams in Region 6, Coahulla Creek was 10th, Ringgold was 20th, LaFayette was 22nd and Rockmart was 23rd. A total of 31 different teams competed in the race.
Westminster was claimed the individual winner in Matthew Fernando (15:59) with East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide (16:40) placing second.
As for the Class AAA girls' race, Westminster won the state title with 43 points. Savannah Arts Academy was second at 61, while Oconee County finished third with 96 in the 29-team field.
Ringgold was 11th overall, followed by Rockmart in 12th, LaFayette in 16th and Coahulla Creek in 19th to account for the teams in Region 6.
Ava Keener was the top finisher for Ringgold as she crossed the line in a time of 23:34 to finish in 44th place. Claire Brumfield (60th) ran a 24:18, followed Raegan Pitts (64th) at 24:26, and Riley Poe (71st) at 24:45. Also racing for the Lady Tigers was Sara Collins (26:41), Anna Roy (28:36) and Baylee Robenolt (32:23).
Meanwhile, Madison Todd (55th) and Dakota Tabor (56th) both clocked in at 24:10 to pace LaFayette. Haynie Jane Gilstrap (76th) turned in a 24:49, while the rest of the lineup included Natalie Ball (28:15), Alethae Hendrix (29:48), Brittany Aguero (29:49) and Teara Snider (30:09).
Palmer Walstad (19:22) and Jamie Cooper (19:55), both from Westminster, were the top two finishers overall out of 196 in the race.
