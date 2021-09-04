The Heritage High School cross country teams traveled to Cartersville on Saturday for the 15th annual Run at the Rock, hosted by Woodland High School, and it was a big day for senior Davis Justice.
Justice set a new personal best with a time of 17:51 to place 10th overall out of a field of 112 runners. Cecil Bussey finished in the top 50 (44th overall) at 19:42 to help the Generals place seventh out of 12 teams.
North Atlanta won the boys' meet with 32 points, while Cartersville (77) edged out Woodland (79) for second place.
Will Riddell clocked in at 20:10 for Heritage, followed by Collin Black (20:43), Ryan Walker (20:46), Maddox Henry (20:48), Grayson Stallings (20:56), Isaiah Bryant (21:12) and Hyrum Smartt (21:20). Those times were season-bests for Riddell, Henry and Smartt.
Ryan McKee of Kennesaw Mountain won the boys' title as he clocked in at 16:45.
In the girls' varsity race, four Lady Generals placed in the top 50 overall. Mia Callahan (23:10) finished 21st in the standings. Alexis Faul (24:29) was 39th, followed by Lila Langston (24:53) in 45th place and Lily Langston (26:03) in 50th place out of 79 total runners.
Also running for Heritage in the varsity race was Mady Terry (26:46), Anna Bradford (28:07), Rachel Brown (28:09), Lydia Albright (28:39), Camryn McCormick (28:56), and Emily Damron (29:31).
North Atlanta finished off the sweep by winning the girls' title with 17 points. Creekview (77) was second, followed by North Cobb (98). Heritage placed sixth out of nine teams, while Katelynn Dollar of Lyndon Academy won the girls' individual title in a time of 19:06.
The junior varsity races saw several other season-bests by Heritage runners.
Reagan Stallings (30:24) and Hannah Karson (30:42) ran their fastest times of the year, while on the boys' side season-bests were turned in by Jace Lewis (24:17), Travis Faulkner (24:37), Will Cortez (25:47) and Cameron Nuckols (27:40).
Also running for the Generals in the JV race were Ben Breedlove (22:13), Micah Berry (22:46), Landon Albright (25:20) and Jake Parker (25:52).
Heritage will be one of a number of local schools scheduled to compete in the first North Georgia Cross Country League meet of the season Thursday evening in Rocky Face.