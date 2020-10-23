The Heritage cross country teams prepped for next week's Region 7-AAAA Championships by competing against 30 other schools in the Front Runner Invitational at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga on Thursday.
Allison Craft medaled as she placed sixth out of 170 runners in the girls' race with a 20:28. She was second among female runners from Georgia in the meet, trailing only Coahulla Creek junior Kaylee Bandy (19:52). It marked the eighth top 10 finish of the year for Heritage's senior standout.
Mia Callahan was fifth among Georgia runners and 42nd overall with a 24:13, while the rest of the Lady Generals' roster included Lila Langston (26:21), Mady Terry (26:22), Alexis Faul (26:34), Allie Mifflin (26:44), Lily Langston (29:10) and Gracey McCoy (33:25).
Among the Heritage boys, Gavin Chandler was 25th overall out of 210 runners and second among all Peach State runners with a 17:48. Coahulla Creek's Lane Hollis was the top Georgia finisher with a 16:25.
Davis Justice was 43rd overall and fifth among Georgia runners with an 18:48, while the rest of the Heritage varsity lineup featured Cecil Bussey (19:30), Collin Black (19:42), Jake Krajesky (19:52), Ryan Walker (20:12), Stephen Burchard (20:19) and Will Waldrop (21:06).
In the JV race, Heritage got a season-best 20:09 from Griffin Black and a season-best 20:54 from Grayson Stallings. Also racing for the Generals was Juan Martinez (21:41), Isaiah Bryant (22:15), Landon Albright (22:21), Gabriel Leal (23:06), Gauge Sartin (24:11) and Will Kelly (25:56). Leal's time was also his season-best.
The region meet will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Roper Park in Jasper.