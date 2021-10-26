Gavin Chandler placed third overall in the Region 7-AAAA cross country championships on Tuesday to help the Heritage Generals qualify for the Class AAAA state championships in Carrollton on Nov. 5.
The senior clocked in at 17:29 on the Roper Park course in Jasper. He finished seven seconds behind Angel Garcia of Southeast Whitfield (17:22), while both runners trailed individual region winner Parker Ferguson of Central-Carroll (17:11).
Host Pickens took the boys' team title with 50 points. Southeast (66) won a very close battle against Heritage (67) and Central (72) for the runner-up spot. All four teams qualified for state.
Davis Justice placed seventh for Heritage with a 17:58, while Will Riddle turned in a new season-best of 18:12 to finish 12th overall.
The rest of the Heritage varsity lineup included Collin Black (19:02), Cecil Bussey (19:06), Ryan Walker (19:30), and Grayson Stallings (19:49), giving the Generals seven times under 20 minutes for the first time this season. Black, Bussey and Walker all set new season-best times.
Ridgeland, who finished seventh in the team standings, was paced by Kevin Schmelzer with a 20:35. Henry Holden was next for the Panthers with 21:16, followed by Jayden Curtis (21:38), Luke Wilhelm (21:51), Roger Collins (25:12), Ben Wilhelm (25:18), and Brently Hayes (27:58). Holden, Collins, Hayes and the Wilhelm's all set new season-best times.
On the girls' side, Central claimed the top spot with 35 points, followed by Southeast (48), Heritage (89) and Pickens (91). Ridgeland did not have enough runners to place in the team standings.
Anna Ayers of Central (20:42) finished less than two seconds ahead of Pickens' Bekah Wise (20:44) for the individual title.
Zoie St. John crossed the finish line in a time of 21:16 for the Lady Generals. Mia Callahan (23:06) was 17th overall, while Lila Langston (24:17) was 20th.
Also racing for the Navy-and-Red was Anna Bradford (24:27), Alexis Faul (24:41), Mady Terry (24:44) and Allie Mifflin (24:54). Bradford, Terry and Mifflin all turned in new season-best times during the race as all seven varsity racers finished in under 25 minutes for the first time in 2021.
Mary Scott paced the Lady Panthers with a 25:46. Aubree Bagwell ran a 27:20 and Sydney Finch crossed the tape in 27:30. It was a solid day for Ridgeland who saw all three runners set new season's-bests.
Hyrum Smartt (20:19) led the way for Heritage's JV contingent and will be an alternate with the varsity team at state. Also running JV for the Generals was Jacob Palmer (20:44), Riley Womack (21:02), Ben Breedlove (21:07), Will Cortes (21:54), Will Waldrop (22:04), Isaiah Bryant (22:06), Micah Berry (22:10), Landon Albright (23:15), Travis Faulkner (23:23), Eli Newsome (23:52) Jace Lewis (23:52), Jake Parker (24:47), Peyton Fields (25:09), and Cameron Nuckols (26:14).
Breedlove, Albright, Lewis, Newsome, and Nuckols set new season-bests.
Ethan Kennedy (36:14) ran in the JV race for Ridgeland and set a new season mark.
In the JV girls' race, Lily Langston ran a 25:33 to finish sixth and will be a varsity alternate for the Lady Generals at state. Camryn McCormick clocked in at 25:36 to place seventh, while also running for Heritage in the race was Emily Damron (27:34), Lydia Albright (27:45) and Hannah Karson (28:06). McCormick and Damron turned in their season-best times.