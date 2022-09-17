The Heritage High School cross country team made their annual drive to Huntsville, Ala. on Saturday for the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park.
A total of 64 boys' teams and 49 girls' teams, representing seven states, competed in the event.
The Lady Generals placed 13th overall, led by freshman Tori Epps. Epps was 25th overall out of 433 runners with a season-best of 22:36. Another freshman, Piper Collins, clocked a season-best 23:27 to place 52nd, while Mia Callahan (23:34) finished in 55th place with a season-best time.
Mady Raye Terry posted a 25:44, followed by Emily Damron (27:16), Maggie Meadows (27:33), Anna Bradford (27:34), Lydia Albright (28:22), Camryn McCormick (29:14), and Lily Langston (31:19). Damron had a new personal record, while Albright and Langston both posted season-best times.
The Generals finished 16th overall with sophomore Hyrum Smartt setting a new personal record time of 18:41 (54th overall out of 529 runners). Riley Womack clocked in at 19:13 and Grayson Stallings ran a 19:14 to set a new personal record. Womack and Stallings also finished in the top 100.
Will Riddell (19:38), Maddox Henry (19:57), Collin Black (20:07), Grant Wilson (20:46), Jace Lewis (20:47), Jake Parker (21:38), and Nick Mendez (22:30) also raced for Heritage.
Riddell, Black, Wilson and Mendez set new season-best times, while Henry and Parker broke their own PR's.
The next race for Heritage will be the Rambler Invitational in LaFayette on Sept. 29.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
