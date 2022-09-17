Heritage Generals

The Heritage High School cross country team made their annual drive to Huntsville, Ala. on Saturday for the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park.

A total of 64 boys' teams and 49 girls' teams, representing seven states, competed in the event.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In