The Heritage High School cross country team traveled to Jasper on Friday night for a unique race under the lights at the Pickens & Grinnin' Invitational, hosted by their fellow Region 7-AAAA member.
Zoie St. John finished in 24th place overall for the Lady Generals, crossing the tape in a time of 21:39. Mia Callahan (23:36) was the second-fastest for Heritage, followed by Lila Langston (25:12), Alexis Faul (25:49) and Mady Terry (25:54).
The rest of the lineup included Allie Mifflin (26:14), Anna Bradford (26:31), Lily Langston (27:01), Lydia Albright (28:11) and Emily Damron (28:17).
A total of 136 runners representing 15 teams competed in the girls' race. Milton took top honors with 34 points, followed by Woodland (Cartersville) with 66 and Northview with 120.
Milton junior Farrah Frith won the individual title in 19:35, 16 seconds ahead of Woodland senior Rylee Evans (19:51).
On the boys' side, Gavin Chandler paced the Generals with a 17:49, good enough for 27th place. Davis Justice ran an 18:15, while Collin Black and Grayson Stallings both clocked in at 20:04.
The remainder of the Heritage roster featured Will Riddell (20:51), Ryan Walker (20:54), Hyrum Smartt (21:12) and Will Waldrop (23:11).
West Forsyth senior Trent Bell finished in a time of 16:15 to finish a full half-minute in front of Kennesaw Mountain senior Ryan McKee (16:45).
West Forsyth won the team title with 54 points with Milton (139) and Woodland (151) taking the next two slots. A total of 165 runners and 19 teams took part in the race.