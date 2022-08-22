The Generals and Lady Generals raced in the always-competitive Pickens Preview at Roper Park in Jasper on Saturday, an event featuring runners from all over north Georgia and the metro-Atlanta area.
The Heritage girls placed 19th out of the 28 teams with sophomore Zoie St. John leading the way with a 68th place finish out of 197 runners. A pair of freshman Tori Epps and Piper Collins took the next two spots for the Navy-and-Red, followed by seniors Mia Callahan and Mady Terry. Junior Lila Langston and sophomore Anna Bradford filled out the varsity roster.
A revamped Generals squad, trying to retool after the graduation of seven seniors, placed 29th out of 31 teams. Sophomore Riley Womack had the fastest time for the Generals (129th out of 214 runners overall) and posted a new PR of 19:29.
Sophomore Will Riddell clocked in with a 19:56, though his timing chip fell off during the race. Because of that, his results were not on the official results sheet, which affected Heritage’s place in the team standings. Sophomore Hyrum Smartt also had new PR of 19:59, while PR’s were also turned in by sophomores Landon Guthrie, Jace Lewis, Eli Newsome and Jake Parker.
The Heritage JV boys team was 17th out of 27 teams. Lewis, Landon Hoover and senior Collin Black earned spots for the next varsity race with their JV showings. That race, the Front Runner 5-Star Stride, will be at Heritage on Saturday, Aug. 27. It will be the first race of the 2022 NGXCL season and feature multiple teams from our area.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.