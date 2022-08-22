Heritage Generals

The Generals and Lady Generals raced in the always-competitive Pickens Preview at Roper Park in Jasper on Saturday, an event featuring runners from all over north Georgia and the metro-Atlanta area.

The Heritage girls placed 19th out of the 28 teams with sophomore Zoie St. John leading the way with a 68th place finish out of 197 runners. A pair of freshman Tori Epps and Piper Collins took the next two spots for the Navy-and-Red, followed by seniors Mia Callahan and Mady Terry. Junior Lila Langston and sophomore Anna Bradford filled out the varsity roster.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In