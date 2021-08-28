After a week's delay, the Heritage and Gordon Lee High School cross country teams were finally able to begin the 2021 season Saturday in Canton at the Cherokee County Classic at Boling Park.
The field included some fast runners from 25 teams, including many top GHSA programs in the higher classifications.
Despite being without the services of two-time Catoosa County Boys' Runner of the Year Gavin Chandler, the Heritage boys still came in with a 16th-place finish behind a new personal record of 18:27 from Davis Justice and a solid 19:19 from Cecil Bussey.
Also racing for the Generals was Collin Black (20:43), Ryan Walker (20:44), Isaiah Bryant (20:45, PR), Will Riddell (20:50), Grayson Stallings (21:06), Maddox Henry (21:28) and Riley Womack (21:31).
Harrison won the boys' title with 79 points, edging out Pope (89) and Hillgrove (93), while Etowah's Dru Moore (16:19) took first place individually.
On the girls' side, freshman Zoie St. John was the fastest for the Lady Generals, turning in a 22:04 in her very first high school race. Mia Callahan (23:39) was next, followed by Alexis Faul (24:59), Lila Langston (25:15) and Lily Langston (25:31), who set a new personal record.
The rest of the roster for Heritage included Lydia Albright (26:14), Camryn McCormick (26:52), Mady Terry (27:26), Emily Damron (29:30) and Reagan Stalings (30:42). The Lady Generals placed 17th in the team standings.
Hillgrove took first in the girls' team standings with 56 points, followed by Pope (79) and Harrison (83). The individual winner was Katelynn Dollar of Lyndon Academy at 18:45.
For the Gordon Lee boys, who finished in 21st place, Carson Carpenter led the way with a 20:10. Walker Johnston was next at 20:15, while Carter Pullen (21:29) and Hunter Gordy (21:31) took the next two spots for the Navy-and-White.
The rest of the lineup featured Andrew Bailey (23:26), Kaysen Geer (23:45), Nason Deaux (23:59) and Houston Salmon (25:18).
The Lady Trojans were led by Haley Hartman (22:50), while Cora Fehr (25:18), Addie Triplett (26:07) and Makenna Evans (27:49) rounded out the roster. Gordon Lee's girls did not have enough runners to qualify for team awards.