The Region 7-AAAA Cross Country Championships will be run at Heritage High School on Oct. 26, but a de facto region preview race took place at that same location on Saturday as all six teams from the region participated in the 2022 5-Star Stride. It also served as the first race of the North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) season.
The Lady Lions of Central-Carroll made a statement as their top five runners all finished in the top 11 and all seven of their runners placed in the top 25.
Led by individual winner, junior Lucy Barker (21:08), Central finished with 28 points to outdistance East Hamilton. The Hurricanes from Chattanooga saw their top four runners all place in the top nine as they finished with 53 points.
Heritage posted four times in the top 20 to finish in third place with 92 points, followed by Southeast Whitfield (95) and Class 3A LaFayette (162).
East Hamilton sophomore Willa Barnes placed second at 21:21. Central's Lorelei Daughtery was third at 21:54, while East Hamilton sophomores Madison Wright (22:11) and Adrianna Huffstuttler (22:30) rounded out the top five.
The only two runners in the top 10 that were not from Central or East Hamilton were both local. Sophomore Zoie St. John was eighth for Heritage with a 22:53, while LaFayette senior Madison Todd clocked a 23:12 to place 10th.
As for the rest of the Heritage roster, freshman Piper Collins (23:40) was 14th overall, followed by senior Mia Callahan (23:46) in 17th place and freshman Tori Epps (24:06) in 19th place. Senior Mady Raye Terry ran a 25:40, followed by sophomore Emily Damron (27:39) and sophomore Anna Bradford (28:05).
Also running for the Lady Generals were Camryn McCormick (28:34), Maggie Meadows (28:55) and Lila Langston (30:43).
LaFayette got a 23rd place finish from freshman Naomi Thompson (24:30), while the rest of the lineup included senior Haynie Gilstrap (25:49), junior Teara Snider (26:23), senior Dakota Tabor (26:54), senior Alethae Hendrix (29:19) and freshman Emily Maanum (30:26).
Defending Region 6-AAA champion Ringgold was ninth on Saturday. Sophomore Claire Brumfield was 24th overall with a 24:32, followed by senior Raegan Pitts (26:14), junior Ava Keener (27:00), freshman Ella Maxfield (27:40), senior Baylee Robenolt (32:32) and junior Sara Collins (33:03).
Gordon Lee had just three runners compete and was not eligible for team awards. Senior Haley Hartman ran a 24:34. Freshman Molly Ellis clocked in with a 26:15 and sophomore Addie Tripplett finished in 26:34.
Neither Ridgeland nor LFO had any girls compete in the varsity race.
The next NGXCL race will be at Rocky Face Park on Sept. 8.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.