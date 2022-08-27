The Region 7-AAAA Cross Country Championships will be run at Heritage High School on Oct. 26, but a de facto region preview race took place at that same location on Saturday as all six teams from the region participated in the 2022 5-Star Stride. It also served as the first race of the North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) season.

The Lady Lions of Central-Carroll made a statement as their top five runners all finished in the top 11 and all seven of their runners placed in the top 25.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In