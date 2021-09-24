When it comes to cross country in 2021, Thursdays are quickly becoming Tucker Time.
LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson made it three straight wins in three straight races, all run on Thursdays, as he clocked in with a season-low 17:46 to win a North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) meet at Edwards Park in Dalton on Thursday.
Henderson finished just four seconds in front of Heritage senior Gavin Chandler, who was the boys' overall runner-up with a 17:50. Chandler has three top-three finishes in his last three races after missing the first two meets of the year. He is coming off a win in Huntsville, Ala. this past Saturday.
Dalton, led by a 17:56 from third-place finisher Bruno Valdez, took first place in the boys' standings with 47 points. Fannin County (94) was second with Southeast Whitfield (103) finishing third. A total of 22 teams and 167 runners from two different states competed in the boys' race.
In addition to Chandler, Heritage got a 10th-place finish from freshman Will Riddell (18:35) and a 20th-place showing from senior Cecil Bussey as the Generals placed fourth overall.
Walker Johnston crossed the line in 19:37 for sixth-place Gordon Lee and Kale Davis ran a 19:17 to lead 12th-place Ringgold. Henderson's win helped the Ramblers finish 16th overall. Jaden Kresser ran a 21:34 for LFO, who placed 20th, and Kevin Schmelzer clocked a 21:15 for 21st-place Ridgeland.
Heritage also took fourth place in the girls' team standings as freshman Zoie St. John posted a 22:18 to finish sixth individually. It was St. John's third top-10 showing this season. Mia Callahan (16th) came in with a time of 23:27.
Ringgold was seventh overall and was led by a 24:08 from freshman Claire Brumfield, while Madison Todd's 24:27 was the lowest time for 12th-place LaFayette.
Gordon Lee and Ridgeland were among the teams that did not have enough runners to qualify for team points. Addie Triplett paced the Lady Trojans with a 25:22 and Aubree Bagwell ran a team-best 27:45 for the Lady Panthers. LFO did not have any girls' participating in the varsity race.
Southeast freshman Falestine Sarameh won the girls' individual title in 21:33, while Silverdale Baptist sophomore Savannah Inman (21:44) was second. A total of 19 schools were represented in the girls' race with 112 total runners.
The next NGXCL meet will be the 5-Star Stride at Monday afternoon at Heritage High School. The meet was originally scheduled for Aug. 21, but had to be postponed.
-----------------------
Heritage Varsity Boys
Gavin Chandler 17:50
Will Riddell 18:35
Cecil Bussey 19:11
Grayson Stallings 19:55
Maddox Henry 20:01
Davis Justice 20:13
Collin Black 20:32
Jacob Palmer 20:35
Hyrum Smartt 21:11
Ryan Walker 21:20
-----------------------
Gordon Lee Varsity Boys
Walker Johnston 19:37
Carter Pullen 20:00
Carson Carpenter 20:14
Hunter Gordy 20:26
Jackson Ellis 21:03
Nason Deaux 22:25
Kaysen Geer 23:59
Houston Salmon 26:35
Joey Bowers 31:14
-----------------------
Ringgold Varsity Boys
Kale Davis 19:17
Brayden Sylar 20:16
Chandler Ridings 21:01
Ayden Rowland 21:28
Cooper Peece 21:29
Logan Dobbins 26:42
Aaron Beardon 26:43
Blake Davidson 27:48
-----------------------
LaFayette Varsity Boys
Tucker Henderson 17:46
Kade Ballew 20:56
Jacob Hamilton 22:03
Alex Hollaway 22:48
Nathan Ball 22:54
Scott Sanford 23:07
-----------------------
LFO Varsity Boys
Jaden Kresser 21:34
Blaze Brown 21:51
Kyle McLean 22:01
Evan Radcliff 24:12
Emmanuel Costelow 26:06
-----------------------
Ridgeland Varsity Boys
Kevin Schmelzer 21:15
Luke Wilhelm 22:50
Henry Holden 24:08
Jayden Curtis 26:39
Roger Collins 27:30
Ben Wilhelm 28:47
Brently Hayes 29:26
Isaias Bautista 29:33
Peter Tracy 31:12
Ethan Kennedy 39:32
-----------------------
Heritage Varsity Girls
Zoie St. John 22:18
Mia Callahan 23:27
Lila Langston 24:04
Alexis Faul 24:36
Anna Bradford 25:31
Mady Terry 25:43
Camryn McCormick 25:43
Lily Langston 25:46
Rachel Brown 28:10
Lydia Albright 28:17
-----------------------
Ringgold Varsity Girls
Claire Brumfield 24:08
Reagan Pitts 24:43
Ava Keener 24:43
Sara Collins 24:43
Riley Poe 24:46
Anna Roy 27:33
Baylee Robenolt 30:46
Gabrielle Dobbins 38:52
-----------------------
LaFayette Varsity Girls
Madison Todd 24:27
Dakota Tabor 25:22
Brittany Aguero 27:52
Natalie Ball 28:15
Alethea Hendrix 33:15
Addison Hunt 33:38
-----------------------
Gordon Lee Varsity Girls
Addie Triplett 25:22
Cora Fehr 25:26
Makenna Evans 26:58
Mallory Reeves 32:00
-----------------------
Ridgeland Varsity Girls
Aubree Bagwell 27:45
Macayla Holland 45:05
Angelina Ayala 46:59
-----------------------
Heritage Junior Varsity Boys
Will Waldrop 21:31
Ben Breedlove 22:43
Landon Guthrie 23:01
Micah Berry 23:29
Travis Faulkner 24:06
Jake Parker 24:14
Landon Albright 24:30
Jace Lewis 24:47
Will Cortez 24:57
Peyton Fields 25:57
Eli Newsome 26:16
Cameron Nuckols 26:37
-----------------------
Gordon Lee Junior Varsity Boys
Sam Pullen 21:53
Ben Johnston 21:56
-----------------------
LaFayette Junior Varsity Boys
Jacob Gilbreath 27:22
Carson Braccini 28:09
Daniel Hollaway 45:18
----------------------
LFO Junior Varsity Boys
Ishmael Johnson 23:15
Zach Heinrich 23:27
Shaun Berry 26:23
Nicoli Frazier 28:17
-----------------------
Heritage Junior Varsity Girls
Allie Mifflin 27:09
Hannah Karson 27:55
Emily Damron 28:11
Reagan Stallings 31:33
-----------------------
LaFayette Junior Varsity Girls
Olivia Cornejo 38:27
Mattilee Massey 40:36
-----------------------
LFO Junior Varsity Girls
Kaliona Liberty 35:00
Maribel Lopez 40:17
Starr Jones 43:19