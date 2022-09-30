On the same course where the Walker County Championships will be run this Tuesday, and where the Region 6-AAA Championships will be run on Oct. 25, LaFayette's Tucker Henderson claimed a victory during the Rambler XC Invitational on Thursday.

Henderson posted a 17:04 to win for the third time this season, defeating Bremen's Dalton Sheats by over 30 seconds. Sheats, who will also be back for the region meet, crossed the line in 17:32, while Southeast Whitfield's Angel Garcia (17:52) was third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

