On the same course where the Walker County Championships will be run this Tuesday, and where the Region 6-AAA Championships will be run on Oct. 25, LaFayette's Tucker Henderson claimed a victory during the Rambler XC Invitational on Thursday.
Henderson posted a 17:04 to win for the third time this season, defeating Bremen's Dalton Sheats by over 30 seconds. Sheats, who will also be back for the region meet, crossed the line in 17:32, while Southeast Whitfield's Angel Garcia (17:52) was third.
However, it was the Blue Devils taking the top spot in the team standings with 32 total points. Southeast Whitfield (68) was second with Heritage (102) placing third.
Riley Womack earned ninth place for the Generals with a time of 18:44. Hyrum Smartt (19:05) was 19th overall and Will Riddell (19:10) placed 21st. Also racing for Heritage was Collin Black (19:32), Grayson Stallings (19:37), Grant Wilson (19:52) and Maddox Henry (19:57). All of the Generals' runners finished in the top 40.
Ringgold, who placed fifth in the team standings, got a fifth-place overall finish from Kale Davis, who clocked in at 18:10. Brayden Sylar (18:48) was 12th and the rest of the Tigers' varsity included Ren Goldsmith (19:54), Gavin Simpson-Rister (20:16), Ayden Rowland (20:34) and Lenny Landaverde (21:07).
Gordon Lee got an eighth-place finish from Hunter Gordy (18:27) as the Trojans placed seventh in the team standings. Also running for the Navy-and-White was Carson Carpenter (19:55), Ben Johnston (20:20), Walker Johnston (20:25), Nason Deaux (20:48), Sawyer Brown (20:54), Sam Pullen (21:29), Andrew Bailey (21:44) and Zack Barclay (26:43).
Eighth-place LaFayette also got an 18:50 from Elijah Decker, who took 15th overall. Nathan Ball (21:28), Scott Sanford (22:18) and Matthew Keaton (22:44) also ran for the Ramblers.
Ridgeland, who did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards, got a 19:38 from Kevin Schmelzer, a 22:55 from Eli Earl, a 23:34 from Isaias Bautista and a 33:30 from Zachary Hawkins.
LFO's runners participated in the JV race only. Anthony Rosser led the way for the Warriors with a 22:44, followed by Conner Simpson (25:07) and Aiden Brandes (29:41).
Heritage's Camden Pritchett took first place in the boys' JV race with a time of 19:43. Also competing in the JV race for the Generals was Ben Breedlove (20:35), Jake Parker (20:54), Micah Berry (21:02), Dario Fonico (21:38), Landon Albright (21:39), Eli Newsome (21:50), Landon Hoover (22:49) and Andrew Wynne (23:30).
LaFayette's JV runners included Jacob Groves (21:18), Eli Hudson (21:30), Wyatt Ballew (21:33), Joseph Brown (23:15), Jessee Bradford (23:46), Ben Storey (24:20), Brennan Tracy (24:54), Nate Rapier (26:05), Lane Johnson (26:21), Carson Braccini (28:23), Riley Ledford (29:49), Marvin Fuentes (29:52) and Hunter Patterson (39:28).
Joseph Brumfield (22:59), Austin Goff (23:30), Parker Russo (26:40), Andy Lay (26:42) and Noah Clark (36:25) ran in the JV race for Ringgold.
The next North Georgia Cross Country League race is slated for Oct. 6 at Grove Level Park in Dalton.
