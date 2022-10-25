Although cross country is based on how individual runners finish, it is very much a team sport and Tuesday's Region 6-AAA boys' championship meet at LaFayette High School is the perfect example.

After counting the placements of the five fastest runners from each school, Ringgold and the host Ramblers tied for fourth place with 93 points.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

