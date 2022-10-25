Although cross country is based on how individual runners finish, it is very much a team sport and Tuesday's Region 6-AAA boys' championship meet at LaFayette High School is the perfect example.
After counting the placements of the five fastest runners from each school, Ringgold and the host Ramblers tied for fourth place with 93 points.
With only the top four teams qualifying to go to the state championships, a rare tiebreaker was put into play, meaning the sixth-highest finisher for each of the two teams would ultimately be the deciding factor.
And when the times and places were reviewed, it was Jacob Groves' 36th-place finish that swung the scale in favor of LaFayette.
Bremen took the top overall spot with 36 points as its top four runners all placed in the top seven overall. The Blue Devils' seven varsity runners did not contain one single senior.
Adairsville was second with 75 points, followed by Coahulla Creek with 83 as those two schools will join Bremen and LaFayette at the Class 3A state championships in Carrollton next weekend.
Gordon Lee was sixth with 108 points, followed by Ridgeland with 198, while LFO did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
While Bremen celebrated the team title, the individual championship stayed with the host school as the favorite, junior Tucker Henderson, claimed his second consecutive 6-AAA title with a time of 16:52.
Three Bremen runners took the next three spots. Dalton Sheats was second at 17:20, followed by Blake Taylor (18:03) and Luke Woody (18:06). Ringgold senior Kale Davis qualified for state as an individual with his fifth-place finish (18:18).
Also racing for the Ramblers was Elijah Decker (19:00) and Dylan Ballew (19:34), along with Eli Hudson (20:08), Matthew Keaton (20:49), Groves (21:12) and Scott Sanford (24:10).
Brayden Sylar finished eighth for Ringgold with an 18:35, while the rest of the Tigers' lineup featured Ren Goldsmith (19:27), Gavin Simpson-Rister (20:23), Lenny Landaverde (20:52), Ayden Rowland (21:47) and Joseph Brumfield (23:18).
Carson Carpenter turned in a 10th-place finish for the Trojans at 18:44, just four seconds ahead of teammate Hunter Gordy (18:48). The remainder of the Gordon Lee lineup featured Walker Johnston (20:19), Sawyer Brown (20:21), Sam Pullen (20:38), Ben Johnston (20:42) and Nason Deaux (21:24).
Kevin Schmelzer was the top finisher for Ridgeland with a 20:06. He was followed by Pedro Morales (21:35), Eli Earl (23:03), Zachary Hawkins (37:16) and Westin Ridley (38:07).
Individual results for the Warriors were not available as of press time.
On the girls' side, both the LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans qualified to run at the state meet in Carrollton in with top four finishes.
Bremen, whose top five runners all finished in the top 15 overall, claimed the team title with 34 points. Coahulla Creek (55) was second, followed by LaFayette (68) and Gordon Lee (80). Ringgold (116) placed fifth, while Adairsville and LFO did not have enough runners to qualify. Ridgeland did not have a competitor in the field.
Bremen also had the individual winner in sophomore Bella Fields, who crossed the line in 21:39. LaFayette's Madison Todd was the runner-up at 22:31, followed by Adairsville's Callie Viktora (22:47). Two more local runners rounded out the top five with Gordon Lee's Haley Hartman (22:46) and LaFayette's Naomi Thompson (23:04).
The rest of the Lady Ramblers' lineup featured Teara Snider (25:05), Haynie Gilstrap (25:50), Emily Maanum (26:15) and Maddie Underwood (27:14).
Madilyn Bailey ran a 23:58 for Gordon Lee, followed by Molly Ellis (25:54), Cora Fehr (26:14), Makenna Evans (26:37), Addie Triplett (27:01) and Kali Woodward (27:56).
Meanwhile, the lineup for Ringgold included Claire Brumfield (24:06), Raegan Pitts (24:54), Riley Poe (27:21), Sara Collins (27:44), Baylee Robenolt (28:12), Ella Maxfield (30:51) and Shaylyn Ridley (33:03).
Macy Tisdale (27:55) and Jasmine Brown (35:45) competed for LFO.
The girls' junior varsity winner was Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn with a time of 22:26, while her teammate, Carlin Goldsmith (25:07), was third.
Gordon Lee's Brenley Burnette (25:48) placed fourth overall, while Jaidan Ledford (35:54) also ran for the Lady Trojans.
Representing LaFayette in the girls' JV standings were Brooklyn Nichols (30:06) and Ember Davis (33:52).
Wyatt Ballew was fifth for the LaFayette boys' JV with a time of 21:18. Jessee Bradford ran a 23:34 and Joseph Brown clocked in at 23:41, while the rest of the Ramblers included Nate Rapier (25:09), Nathan Ball (27:01), Lane Johnson (27:25), Brennan Tracy (27:59), Marvin Fuentes (30:22), Riley Ledford (31:03), Daniel Rivera (32:18), James Darraj (33:53) and Hunter Patterson (35:22).
Gordon Lee got a sixth-place finish from Andrew Bailey (21:47), while Sawyer Chrnalogar (22:11) and Zack Barclay (25:18) also ran JV for the Trojans.
Ringgold's JV runners included Gavin Wright (25:22), Parker Russo (25:23) and Noah Clark (30:46).