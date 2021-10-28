LaFayette's Tucker Henderson came into the Region 6-AAA Cross Country Championships in Dalton having won five times this season, but it was Tuesday's race that he wanted to win the most...and that's exactly what happened.
The sophomore quickly took the lead and pulled away late to win his first region title. Henderson moved to the front just 50 yards after the sound of the starter's pistol and maintained the lead throughout, winning with a time of 17:35.
He was tailed for most of the race by Christopher Patton-Recto of Coahulla Creek, but the Ramblers' standout opened up some breathing room in the late stages of the race and crossed the finish line to beat Patton-Recto (17:45) by 10 seconds.
"I knew I had to get a gap at some point," Henderson said. "Ideally, it would have been earlier, but he stayed behind me, so I had to push it there at the end."
It was Henderson's sixth individual victory in nine races this season as he continued one of the most dominant campaigns ever turned in by a northwest Georgia runner. Henderson also has two runner-up finishes and one third-place showing.
"I put in more intense training this year and during the offseason," he explained. "Plus, I've gotten taller, which is helped with my stride. Overall, I've also gotten better with race tactics, knowing when to pass, when to make a gap and when to race."
Andrew Carey of Sonoraville finished third at 18:24, while Ringgold's Kale Davis charged across the line in fourth place at 18:39, setting a new season-best in the process.
Coahulla Creek went on to win the boys' team title with 39 points. LaFayette was the runner-up with 82 points, followed by Ringgold (94) and Rockmart (96).
All four teams qualified for the Class AAA State Championships, which will be held at Carrollton High School on Nov. 5.
The Tigers also got a 19:14 from 10th-place Brayden Sylar and a 19:42 from 16th-place Chandler Ridings, while the rest of the lineup featured Ayden Rowland (20:45), Cooper Peece (21:52), Gavin Simpson-Rister (22:13), and Logan Dobbins (23:54). Sylar, Ridings, Rowland, Simpson-Rister and Dobbins joined Davis in running their fastest times of 2021.
For the Ramblers, Kade Ballew was second-fastest on the team with a 18:57 as he finished in ninth-place overall. He was followed by Jacob Hamilton (20:29), Eli Hudson (20:29), Alex Hollaway (20:30), Nathan Ball (20:39), and Scott Sanford (22:05). Season-bests were turned in by Ballew, Hamilton, Hudson, and Ball.
Blaze Brown paced LFO with a 21:22, while the Warriors also got a 21:41 from Kyle McLean, a season-best 22:45 from Evan Radcliff, a 23:08 from Ishmael Johnson, a 23:32 from Zach Heinrich, a season-best 24:01 from Emmanuel Costelow, and a 24:11 from Shaun Barry.
Jaden Kresser was fourth in the boys' JV race for LFO, clocking in at 21:15. Aaron Beardon (24:46), Harrison Wofford (25:21) and Blake Davidson (26:11) ran in the JV race for Ringgold, while LaFayette's JV participants included Jessee Bradford (23:47), Jacob Gilbreath (23:50), Carson Braccini (26:46), and Daniel Holloway (44:10).
Season-best times were posted by Kresser, Beardon, Wofford, Davidson, Bradford, Gilbreath and Braccini.