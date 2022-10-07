The largest North Georgia Cross Country League race to date this season took place Thursday afternoon at the Grove Level course in Dalton and it was a Chattanooga powerhouse taking both the boys' and girls' team titles.

Baylor swept both awards. The Baylor girls finished with 38 points to defeat East Hamilton (56) and Dalton (146), while the Baylor boys' 39 points were enough to hold off Dalton (49) with Fannin County (165) taking third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In