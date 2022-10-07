The largest North Georgia Cross Country League race to date this season took place Thursday afternoon at the Grove Level course in Dalton and it was a Chattanooga powerhouse taking both the boys' and girls' team titles.
Baylor swept both awards. The Baylor girls finished with 38 points to defeat East Hamilton (56) and Dalton (146), while the Baylor boys' 39 points were enough to hold off Dalton (49) with Fannin County (165) taking third.
The victory for the Lady Red Raiders included an individual win from sophomore Addi Green, who completed the course in 19:12 to win by over a full minute. Two East Hamilton runners took the next two spots. Sophomore Willow Barnes (20:32) was the runner-up, while sophomore Adrianna Huffstuttler (21:05) was third.
The Heritage girls placed fifth despite running without sophomore standout Zoie St. John. Freshman Tori Epps (22:41) was 21st overall. Another freshman, Piper Collins (23:05), placed 24th, while senior Mia Callahan (23:22) finished in 26th place.
Mady Raye Terry (25:15), Camyrn McCormick (26:03), Emily Damron (26:54) and Maggie Meadows (27:54) completed the top seven for the Lady Generals, while Lydia Albright (27:54), Anna Bradford (28:28) and Jette Menz (29:13) also raced for Heritage.
Senior Madison Todd (22:36) had a very respectable 17th-place finish for LaFayette, who finished 11th in the team standings. The rest of the top seven for the Lady Ramblers included Naomi Thompson (24:59), Teara Snider (26:01), Alethae Hendrix (26:13), Emily Maanum (26:28) and Maddie Underwood (28:19).
Ringgold (15th place) got a 23:57 from Claire Brumfield and a 24:39 from Raegan Pitts, while the rest of the Lady Tigers' lineup featured Sara Collins (27:31), Baylee Robenolt (28:48), Shaylyn Ridley (30:54), Ella Maxfield (31:14) and Giorgia Benedetti (32:49).
A total of 161 runners representing 25 different schools participated in the girls' varsity race.
Running for Heritage in the girls' JV race was Hannah Karson (29:29), Hannah Bulmer (33:56), Brittany Owens (34:00) and Silvia Rantala (34:00).
Brooklyn Nichols (31:41) and Ember Davis (34:32) ran JV for LaFayette, while Jasmine Brown clocked in with a 36:07 for LFO in the JV race.
On the boys' side, Baylor had three of the top four individual finishers, including winner Christopher Knight (16:32) and runner-up Jack Gartman (16:41). LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson ran an excellent race and took third overall at 16:46 behind the two Baylor seniors.
Heritage placed sixth overall as six of their top seven each finished in under 20 minutes. That included Riley Womack (19:11), Hyrum Smartt (19:15), Camden Pritchett (19:26), Grayson Stallings (19:27), Collin Black (19:43) and Grant Wilson (19:54). Will Riddell just missed the 20-minute mark as he finished with a time of 20:04.
Maddox Henry (20:10), Jake Parker (20:05) and Ben Breedlove (21:32) also ran varsity for the Generals.
Ringgold got a 13th-place finish from senior Kale Davis (18:02) as the Tigers took 10th overall in the team standings. Brayden Sylar ran an 18:51, while the rest of the lineup included Ren Goldsmith (19:47), Gavin Simpson-Rister (21:20), Lenny Landaverde (21:36) and Ayden Rowland (22:05).
Elijah Decker ran a 19:28 for LaFayette, who finished 12th overall as a team. The rest of the Ramblers' lineup included Matthew Keaton (21:05), Eli Hudson (21:09), Jacob Groves (21:15), Nathan Ball (22:03), Wyatt Ballew (22:19) and Scott Sanford (22:56).
A total of 27 schools fielded a grand total of 189 runners in the boys' varsity race.
Racing for Heritage in the JV boys' event was Micah Berry (21:16), Landon Hoover (21:25), Dario Fonico (22:06), Jace Lewis (22:21), Eli Newsome (22:24), Andrew Wynne (22:24), Landon Albright (23:11) and Joshua Nestor (26:37).
Ringgold's JV runners included Andy Lay (22:18), Joseph Brumfield (22:46), Gavin Wright (26:33), Parker Russo (26:37) and Noah Clark (34:30).
Joseph Brown (23:12), Brennan Tracy (25:45), Nate Rapier (26:06), Jessee Bradford (26:34), Carson Braccini (27:49), Lane Johnson (27:51), Marvin Fuentes (29:47), James Darraj (32:03), Riley Ledford (32:06), Daniel Rivera (36:08) and Hunter Patterson (37:31) competed for the LaFayette JV.
LFO had three boys participate in the JV race. Anthony Rosser ran a 22:54, followed by Conner Simpson (25:48) and Aiden Brandes (28:54).
The next North Georgia Cross Country League race will be the last one of the regular season. Heritage High School will host the Fast Break Challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 5 p.m.