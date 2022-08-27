LaFayette's Tucker Henderson was the North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) individual boys' champion last season and had his best league meet time at the 5-Star Stride at Heritage High School when he clocked a 17:14 to win the event.

And if the first race of the 2022 season is any indication, the junior has no interest in resting on his laurels.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In