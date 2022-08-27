LaFayette's Tucker Henderson was the North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) individual boys' champion last season and had his best league meet time at the 5-Star Stride at Heritage High School when he clocked a 17:14 to win the event.
And if the first race of the 2022 season is any indication, the junior has no interest in resting on his laurels.
On a warm and muggy Saturday morning, Henderson bided his time, made a late move and won his second consecutive 5-Star Stride with a new personal best of 16:44, 30 seconds faster than his mark of last year.
Coming up the final hill before the turnaround and sprint to the finish, Henderson was a few steps behind Cedartown's Dalton Benefield. However, the Rambler standout found another gear on the climb that Benefield just couldn't match.
Benefield tried to make up the ground in the downhill push to the line, but Henderson refused to let him get close as he crossed the line two seconds clear of the Bulldogs' senior.
Two runners from Central-Carroll took the next two spots. Sophomore Parker Ferguson came in at 17:32, eight seconds ahead of his junior teammate Casey Thornton (17:40). Dalton senior Jorge Mares was fifth at 17:59 and the Catamounts would take three of the next five spots in the top 10.
By placing its five scoring runners in the top 13, Dalton won the boys' title with 41 points. Cedartown was second with 69 points and Central took third with 110. Southeast Whitfield (158) was fourth and host Heritage (176) was fifth.
Sophomore Riley Womack paced the Generals with an 18:58, good enough for 19th place overall, and sophomore Hyrum Smartt finished up in 19:42. The rest of the Generals' lineup included junior Grayson Stallings (19:48), sophomore Camden Pritchett (19:55), sophomore Maddox Henry (20:05), sophomore Jace Lewis (20:47) and senior Collin Black (21:08).
Also racing for the Generals was sophomore Will Riddell (21:32), freshman Landon Hoover (21:42) and junior Grant Wilson (21:43).
For LaFayette, who finished 11th, freshman Elijah Decker crossed the line in 20:14 followed by sophomore Eli Hudson (20:34), senior Jacob Groves (21:45), junior Scott Sanford (22:28), sophomore Wyatt Ballew (22:54) and junior Nathan Ball (23:19).
Gordon Lee finished one spot behind in 12th place overall. Sophomore Hunter Gordy ran a 19:20 to place 25th individually. Senior Carson Carpenter ran a 19:55, while the rest of the Trojans' roster featured freshman Sam Pullen (21:52), junior Walker Johnston (21:53), junior Nason Deaux (21:59), freshman Sawyer Brown (22:20) and junior Andrew Bailey (22:27).
Also running for the Trojans was freshman Ben Johnston (22:40) and sophomore Zack Barclay (27:33).
Senior Kale Davis crossed the line in 20:11 for Ringgold, who finished in 16th place. The Tigers' lineup also featured junior Gavin Simpson-Rister (20:19), freshman Wren Goldsmith (21:10), junior Lenny Landaverde (22:17) and senior Ayden Rowland (22:25).
The Ridgeland Panthers did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards. They were led by senior Kevin Schmelzer's 20:21, while the rest of the lineup included junior Zachary Hawkins (22:12), senior Pedro Morales (23:28) and sophomore Isaias Bautista (26:52).
LFO did not have any runners compete in the boys' race.
The next NGXCL race will be at Rocky Face Park on Sept. 8.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.