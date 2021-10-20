The North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) concluded its season on Tuesday with the Fast Break Challenge, hosted by Heritage High School, and once again, it was a familiar name finishing near the top of the list.
LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson maintained his incredible streak of top-three placements with his second runner-up finish of the year. Henderson clocked in at 17:25 and finished only behind Dalton's Bruno Valdez (17:04).
Henderson, the reigning Walker County Boys' Runner of the Year, has raced seven times this season with four wins, two runner-up finishes and one third-place showing.
Valdez's win helped the Catamounts to second place on the day. Dalton collected 76 points and trailed only Cartersville (50) in the team standings. Walker Valley (Tenn.) was third with 123.
Davis Justice of Heritage placed seventh individually with a season-best 17:40 as the Generals ended the meet in ninth place. Eight Generals ran in the varsity race and all finished in less than 21 minutes.
Henderson propelled LaFayette to 11th in the standings, while Kade Ballew helped out with a 19:23. Gordon Lee (13th overall) was led by Jackson Ellis, who ran a season-best 19:44, while an 18:56 from Kale Davis and a season-best 19:24 from Brayden Sylar earned 15th place for Ringgold. LFO (20th) had season-best times from its top two runners on the day, Kyle McLean (21:08) and Shaun Barry (24:10).
A total of 169 runners representing 23 schools participated in the boys' varsity race.
On the girls' side, Walker Valley had the top two finishers in Sadie Wielfaert (20:30) and Lyndi Chapman (20:43) and the Lady Mustangs held on to edge Dalton for the win. Walker Valley finished with 72 points, while Dalton collected 81. Southeast Whitfield (98) was third.
Locally, Heritage finished seventh in the team standings behind a 12th-place showing from Zoie St. John (21:29), while Mia Callahan (22:57) ran a sub-23:00. Ringgold's Claire Brumfield had a season-best 23:19 to help the Lady Tigers finish 12th overall, and 14th-place LaFayette had a big afternoon as all five of its varsity runners posted season-best times, led by Madison Todd (23:37).
A total of 125 runners from 21 schools ran in the girls' varsity race. Gordon Lee and LFO only participated in the JV race on the girls' side.
Attentions will now shift to the region championships on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Gordon Lee's race will be at Georgia Highlands College in Rome. LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold will race at the Grove Level Church course in Dalton, while Heritage and Ridgeland will head to Jasper to run at Roper Park.
The NGXCL presented its year-end awards following the conclusion of the races on Tuesday.
Henderson ended the night being crowned the individual NGXCL boys' champion for the 2021 campaign. Heritage's Gavin Chandler was second, while two more Generals - Justice (fourth) and Riddell (13th) - earned top 15 finishes. Heritage also earned the team runner-up award for the year.
For the girls, the Lady Generals placed fourth, while St. John was fourth individually. Callahan placed 12th and Lila Langston was 20th.
No other individual or team league finishes were available as of press time.
------------------------------
Individual times for Fast Break Challenge - Oct. 19, 2021, Heritage High School
(* - denotes season-best time)
Heritage Boys' Varsity Times
Davis Justice - 17:40*
Will Riddell - 19:15
Cecil Bussey - 19:19
Collin Black - 19:33*
Grayson Stallings - 19:45
Ryan Walker - 19:46
Hyrum Smartt - 20:34
Jacob Palmer - 20:41
------------------------------
LaFayette Boys' Varsity Times
Tucker Henderson - 17:25
Kade Ballew - 19:23
Eli Hudson - 20:38*
Alex Hollaway - 21:10
Jacob Hamilton - 21:13*
Nathan Ball - 21:15
Scott Sanford - 21:54
------------------------------
Gordon Lee Boys' Varsity Times
Jackson Ellis - 19:44*
Carson Carpenter - 20:06
Walker Johnston - 20:11
Hunter Gordy - 20:12
Carter Pullen - 20:14
Nason Deaux - 22:02
Andrew Bailey - 22:31*
Kaysen Geer - 23:37*
Joey Bowers - 30:20
------------------------------
Ringgold Boys' Varsity Times
Kale Davis - 18:56
Brayden Sylar - 19:24*
Chandler Ridings - 20:37
Ayden Rowland - 20:53*
Cooper Peece - 21:50
Gavin Simpson-Rister - 24:44*
Logan Dobbins - 24:45
Harrison Wofford - 25:52*
Aaron Beardon - 26:08
Blake Davidson - 27:06
------------------------------
LFO Boys' Varsity Times
Kyle McLean - 21:08*
Shaun Barry - 24:10*
Evan Radcliff - 24:22
Zach Heinrich - 25:33
Emmanuel Costelow - 24:29
Ishmael Johnson - 25:52
------------------------------
Heritage Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Landon Hoover (8th grade) - 20:39*
Ben Breedlove - 21:10*
Will Cortes - 21:53*
Micah Berry - 22:05*
Travis Faulkner - 22:10*
Peyton Fields - 23:18*
Landon Albright - 23:24
Kaden Taylor (8th grade) - 23:45*
Jake Parker - 23:48*
Isaiah Bryant - 24:23*
Jace Lewis - 24:38
Eli Newsome - 25:24*
Cameron Nuckols - 27:13
------------------------------
LaFayette Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Jacob Gilbreath - 24:47*
Jessee Bradford - 25:12*
Carson Braccini - 27:55*
Daniel Holloway - 43:00*
------------------------------
LFO Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Eric Hughes - 20:55
Nicoli Frazier - 25:03
Gavin Commons - 37:38
------------------------------
Gordon Lee Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Sam Pullen (8th grade) - 21:26*
Ben Johnston (8th grade) - 22:16
------------------------------
Heritage Girls' Varsity Times
Zoie St. John - 21:29
Mia Callahan - 22:57
Lila Langston - 24:07
Alexis Faul - 24:39
Mady Terry - 25:00*
Allie Mifflin - 25:33*
Lily Langston - 26:15
Rachel Brown - 26:56
Camryn McCormick - 27:14
------------------------------
Ringgold Girls' Varsity Times
Claire Brumfield - 23:19*
Ava Keener - 24:17
Riley Poe - 24:17
Anna Roy - 27:02
Baylee Robenolt - 29:20*
Gabrielle Dobbins - 35:52*
------------------------------
LaFayette Girls' Varsity Times
Madison Todd - 23:37*
Dakota Tabor - 24:22*
Brittany Aguero - 26:34*
Natalie Ball - 26:36*
Teara Snider - 29:57*
------------------------------
Gordon Lee Girls' Junior Varsity Times
Addie Triplett - 25:33
Molly Ellis (8th grade) - 25:53
Haley Hartman - 26:29
Cora Fehr - 26:29
Mallory Reeves - 29:33
-----------------------------
Heritage Girls' Junior Varsity Times
Olivia Talley (8th grade) - 27:21*
Lydia Albright - 27:32
Emily Damron - 27:35*
Kellie Boehm (8th grade) - 27:39
Reagan Stallings - 28:38*
-----------------------------
LFO Girls' Junior Varsity Times
Kaylee Pickett - 33:14
Starr Jones - 34:46*
Stevie O'Haver - 42:02*
Cloe Engelbrecht - 42:32*