A fantastic finish to the Wildwood Run boys' varsity race in Dalton on Monday saw four runners all separated by less than a second at the finish line.

Southeast Whitfield's Angel Garcia would ultimately nip three Dalton runners, Christofer Lopez, Andre Avila and Eddie Ortiz, at the tape and be declared the day's runner-up.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

