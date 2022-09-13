A fantastic finish to the Wildwood Run boys' varsity race in Dalton on Monday saw four runners all separated by less than a second at the finish line.
Southeast Whitfield's Angel Garcia would ultimately nip three Dalton runners, Christofer Lopez, Andre Avila and Eddie Ortiz, at the tape and be declared the day's runner-up.
The winner, however, had already been decided.
LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson navigated the tough Edwards Park layout in a time of 19:55 and earned his second victory in his third North Georgia Cross Country League meet this season. He was the only one out of 147 runners to break 20 minutes, as the next four were shown at 20:13 and 20:14.
Dalton, however, still took the team title with 25 points, easily outdistancing Southeast (87), while Heritage (157) had a solid day to place third.
The Generals got a 14th-place showing from Riley Womack (22:09), while their other four scoring runners all placed in the top 40. Grayson Stallings (22:43) was 29th, followed by Will Riddell (23:11) in 35th, Grant Wilson (23:34) in 39th, and Maddox Henry (23:36) in 40th.
Heritage also saw Collin Black (23:54) place 46th and Hyrum Smartt (23:58) place 50th, while the rest of the Generals' lineup included Jace Lewis (24:22), Ben Breedlove (24:31), and Jake Parker (25:37).
Ringgold earned seventh place, led by a 16th-place showing from Kale Davis (22:13) and a 21st-place finish by Brayden Sylar (22:27). Gavin Simpson-Rister crossed the line in (23:53), followed by Ren Goldsmith (24:26), Ayden Rowland (25:36) and Lenny Landaverde (26:50).
In addition to Henderson's win, the 11th-place Ramblers got a 20th-place effort from freshman Elijah Decker (22:26). Also running for LaFayette was Wyatt Ballew (26:08), Scott Sanford (26:14), Nathan Ball (26:16), Matthew Keaton (28:16), Jacob Groves (28:40), and Eli Hudson (29:05).
Gordon Lee ended the day in 12th place in the team standings. Hunter Gordy broke into the top 20 (17th) with a 22:17, while Carson Carpenter (24:05), Walker Johnston (24:30), Sam Pullen (26:01), Nason Deaux (26:16), Sawyer Brown (27:24), Andrew Bailey (27:30), Ben Johnston (28:58), and Zack Barclay (34:35) also competed for the Trojans.
In the boys' JV race, Gordon Lee's Sawyer Chrnalogar ran a 24:52.
Heritage's JV contingent included Nick Mendez (25:07), Landon Hoover (25:52), Camden Pritchett (25:59), Micah Berry (26:01), Dario Fonico (26:37), Landon Albright (27:38), Eli Newsome (27:42), Andrew Wynne (28:01), Travis Faulkner (29:44), and Joshua Nestor (33:46).
LFO had Conner Simpson (31:17), Anthony Rosser (34:39), and Aiden Brandes (40:30) run in the JV race.
Ringgold's JV lineup featured Joseph Brumfield (28:05), Gavin Wright (29:42), Parker Russo (33:25), and Noah Clark (43:11).
And for LaFayette, Ben Storey ran a 29:53, followed by Joseph Brown (30:44), Jessee Bradford (32:37), Nate Rapier (33:25), Brennan Tracy (34:00), Lane Johnson (34:18), Carson Braccini (37:05), Marvin Fuentes (37:26), Riley Ledford (37:52), James Darraj (38:56), and Hunter Patterson (47:55).
The girls' varsity race saw East Hamilton take the top four spots and cruise to the win with 31 points. Heritage (87) claimed the runner-up spot, while Southeast Whitfield (96) was third.
Willa Barnes was the winner in a time of 24:23, while her teammates Adrianna Huffstuttler (24:53), Madison Wright (25:03), and Ashlyn Shell (25:24) crossed the line in succession.
Heritage got a seventh-place finish from Zoie St. John, who clocked in with a 26:10. Tori Epps (26:43) was 10th and Mia Callahan (26:52) placed 11th with Piper Collins (27:56) finishing 22nd overall.
The remainder of the Lady Generals' lineup included Mady Terry (29:13), Emily Damron (31:11), Lydia Albright (31:19), Maggie Meadows (32:16), Camryn McCormick (32:18), and Jette Menz (33:11).
Eighth-place saw Madison Todd take 15th individually with a 27:24, while Naomi Thompson (28:12), Teara Snider (29:47), Dakota Tabor (31:26), Alethae Hendrix (31:34), and Emily Maanum (32:20) also ran for the Lady Ramblers.
Gordon Lee and Ringgold did not have the required five runners to post a team score.
Haley Hartman (26:18) still finished eighth overall for the Lady Trojans, while Gordon Lee's lineup also featured Molly Ellis (28:16), Makenna Evans (33:06), and Kali Woodward (36:39).
Running for Ringgold was Claire Brumfield (29:10), Raegan Pitts (29:23), Sara Collins (35:47), and Baylee Robenolt (35:55).
In the girls' JV race, eighth-grader Brenley Burnette took the top spot for Gordon Lee with a 28:43.
Heritage's runners featured Anna Bradford (32:28), Lily Langston (33:10), Hannah Carson (35:53), Reagan Stallings (38:45), Hannah Bulmer (39:26), Silvia Rantala (39:47), and Brittany Owens (39:58).
Macy Tisdale (34:38) and Jasmine Brown (43:44) ran for LFO.
Maddie Underwood (35:14), Brooklyn Nichols (39:45), and Ember Davis (42:15) competed for LaFayette.