The Gordon Lee Trojans will head to Carrollton for the Class A Public School state cross country meet on Nov. 6 as the runner-ups from Region 6, while the Lady Trojans also qualified for state after finishing third at the region meet, which was held on Tuesday at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
The Gordon Lee boys collected 71 points and trailed only Armuchee. The Indians placed all seven of their runners in the top 10 and dominated the meet with 24 points. Trion (74) was third and Atlanta Classical Academy (89) took the fourth and final state qualifying spot.
Carson Carpenter finished 12th and ran a team-best 19:35 for the Trojans, followed closely behind by 14th-place Walker Johnston (19:38) and 15th-place Jackson Ellis (19:55). Hunter Gordy clocked a 20:06 to place 17th and Carter Pullen crossed the line in 20:15 to place 18th.
Andrew Bailey (21:57) and Nason Deaux (23:28) rounded out the Trojans' varsity lineup.
Armuchee's Trace Harris ran a 17:34 to nip Guy Mastrion of Atlanta Classical Academy (17:36) by less than two seconds.
In the girls' varsity race, Gordon Lee ended the afternoon with 65 points and trailed Armuchee (28) and Atlanta Classical Academy (43), while Trion (91) grabbed the fourth spot.
Haley Hartman was the top finisher for the Lady Trojans as her time of 22:27 was good enough for fourth place overall. Cora Fehr (25:21) finished 11th and Makenna Evans (26:06) placed 14th with her best time of the year.
Also running for Gordon Lee was 16th-place Addie Triplett (26:44), 20th-place Madilyn Bailey (27:47), Mallory Reeves (30:37), and Lily Stafford (35:22). Bailey and Stafford ran season-bests.
Armuchee had the top three individual finishers, led by a 19:50 from Marissa Kimple.