The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans' cross country teams enjoyed an excellent Saturday in Carrollton as they both placed fifth in the final team standings in the Class A Public School State Championships.
The Lady Trojans were paced by a 22:51 from Haley Hartman, while four more Gordon Lee runners finished in the top 50. Addie Triplett (32nd) clocked in at 25:25. Cora Fehr (36th) ran a 25:53. Madilyn Bailey (44th) crossed the line in 26:20, and Makenna Evans posted a time of 26:44. The lineup was filled out by a 31:29 from Mallory Reeves and a 33:17 by Lilly Stafford.
Armuchee, who had the top two finishers in Marissa Kimple (20:03) and Shelby Green (20:48), captured the state championship with 67 points, followed by Barrow (75) and ACE Charter (105).
Gordon Lee saw four of its runners place in the boys' top 32. Carson Carpenter (26th) ran a 20:03. Carter Pullen (28th) came home in 20:12, one spot ahead of Walker Johnston, who ran a 20:16, and Hunter Gordy crossed the line in 20:20. A 22:10 by Nason Deaux and a 22:14 by Andrew Bailey completed the Trojans' roster.
Behind a 17:47 from individual champion Trace Harris, Armuchee won the team title with 37 points. Nathan Hallar of ACE Charter (18:07) was the individual runner-up, while the Gryphons were second with 69 points. Barrow (105) finished third.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.