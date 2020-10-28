The Gordon Lee Trojans earned one of the four qualifying spots for the Class A Public School state cross country meet next weekend after finishing fourth in the Region 6 meet at Armuchee High School on Tuesday.
Senior Jake Lee paced the Trojans with a 19:28, good enough for 12th place individually, while Carson Carpenter (19:47) was 13th and Carter Pullen (20:34) was 17th overall. Cody McCutcheon (21:55) and Luke Taylor (22:27) rounded out the lineup for the Navy-and-White.
Armuchee's Darrell Trejo was the individual champion with a time of 17:51, about three seconds clear of Mt. Zion's Jeyson Perez (17:54), while Trion's Dawson Brown (18:15) was third.
The Indians saw all seven of their runners place in the top 11 as they won the region title with 29 points. Trion (70) was second, followed by Mt. Zion (85) and Gordon Lee (101) with Atlanta Classical Academy (108), B.E.S.T. Academy (155) and Bowdon (172) rounding out the team standings.
In the girls' varsity race, Gordon Lee did not have enough runners to qualify for team points, but will have a representative at state as Haley Hartman took fourth overall with a time of 23:22. The top six runners automatically qualify for state.
Cora Fehr was ninth for the Lady Trojans with a 24:47 and Olivia Rodgers ran a 31:47 for Gordon Lee.
Armuchee runners took the top two spots. Shelby Green won the meet with a 19:33, while Marissa Kimple (20:20) was second. Noelle Ledford of Mt. Zion Carroll (22:50) was third.
The Lady Indians matched their counterparts with a region title, finishing with 20 points as they had six top 10 finishes. Atlanta Classical Academy (54) was second with Trion (78) and Mt. Zion (89) rounding out the field.
Gordon Lee did not have any runners in the JV race.
The state meet for Class A Public will be Saturday at 2 p.m. (boys) and 2:45 (girls) at Carrollton High School.