LaFayette's Tucker Henderson (17:16) and Gordon Lee's Haley Hartman (22:08) were the individual winners of the 7th annual Walker County Cross Country Championships Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette High School. Both runners repeated their wins from last season, while Henderson made it three in a row. 

LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson and Gordon Lee senior Haley Hartman repeated as individual winners during the 7th annual Walker County Cross Country Championships Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette High School.

Henderson made it three county championships in a row as he improved by 28 seconds over his winning time of 17:44 from last year. He ran a 17:47 in 2020 to win the meet as a freshman.

