LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson and Gordon Lee senior Haley Hartman repeated as individual winners during the 7th annual Walker County Cross Country Championships Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette High School.
Henderson made it three county championships in a row as he improved by 28 seconds over his winning time of 17:44 from last year. He ran a 17:47 in 2020 to win the meet as a freshman.
Henderson dominated Tuesday's race, crossing the line in a time of 17:16 to win by well over a minute. Gordon Lee's Hunter Gordy was the runner-up at 18:58, while his teammate Carson Carpenter was third at 19:05. LaFayette's Elijah Decker (19:23) took fourth place, while Ridgeland's Kevin Schmelzer (19:30) placed fifth.
However, it would be Gordon Lee taking the boys' team title with 29 points. LaFayette (33) finished second, while Ridgeland (75) was third.
Walker Johnston (20:11), Nason Deaux (20:42) and Sam Pullen (20:51) finished sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively, for the Trojans. Sawyer Brown (20:57) was 11th and Andrew Bailey (21:40) was 14th.
Also racing for Gordon Lee was Ben Johnston (22:27) and Zack Barclay (24:50).
Eli Hudson (20:30) was seventh for the Ramblers, while Jacob Groves (20:43) finished ninth. Matthew Keaton (21:20) took 12th place, followed by Wyatt Ballew (21:23) in 13th and Scott Sanford (22:00) in 15th.
Jessee Bradford (22:42), Joseph Brown (22:45), Nate Rapier (26:10), Brennan Tracy (27:16), Carson Braccini (28:27), Lane Johnson (29:00), Marvin Fuentes (30:31) and Hunter Patterson (41:44) also ran for LaFayette.
The rest of the Panthers' roster included Eli Earl (22:33) in 16th place, Isaias Bautista (23:31) in 17th, Pedro Morales (24:53) in 18th, and Zachary Hawkins (34:24) in 19th.
Hartman obliterated her winning time of 23:19 from last year by posting a 22:08 on Tuesday. She was the 2020 runner-up in the event after finishing fourth as a freshman in 2019.
Cora Fehr was fifth for the Lady Trojans at 25:05, followed by Molly Ellis (25:19) in sixth and Addie Triplett (25:54) in seventh. The scoring for Gordon Lee was completed by 10th-place Kali Woodward (26:45) and 12th-place Makenna Evans (26:57).
However, the Lady Trojans finished second to LaFayette in the girls' meet. The Lady Ramblers ended the day with 26 points. Gordon Lee (29) was second, while Ridgeland did not have enough runners to qualify for the team award.
The Lady Ramblers put its top five runners in the top nine overall. Madison Todd, the 2020 champion, earned the runner-up spot for a second straight year with a 22:47. Naomi Thompson (23:49) was third and Teara Snider (24:58) was fourth. Alethae Hendrix (25:57) was eighth and Emily Maanum (26:23) was ninth.
Rounding out the top seven for LaFayette was Maddie Underwood (26:54) in 11th place and Dakota Tabor (28:34) in 13th. Also running for the Lady Ramblers was Brooklyn Nichols (30:46) and Ember Davis (32:55).
The lone runner for the Ridgeland girls was Araceli Bautista, who crossed the line in 47:41.
All three schools are slated to race again Thursday at the North Georgia Cross Country League race at Grove Level in Dalton.
