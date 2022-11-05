LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson and Ringgold senior Kale Davis both turned in top 40 finishes during the GHSA Class 3A boys' state cross country championship meet Saturday morning at Carrollton High School.
Henderson placed 18th overall with a time of 18:00, while Davis clocked an 18:49 to finish 36th. Aaron Broadrick of Oconee County won the individual state title in a time of 16:35.
While Davis was participating in the state meet as an individual, the rest of the Ramblers qualified as a team due to their fourth-place finish at the Region 6 meet back on Oct. 25.
Elijah Decker turned in a time of 20:20 in his first-ever state meet, followed by a 21:07 from Matthew Keaton, a 21:32 from Eli Hudson, a 21:42 from Jacob Groves, a 22:29 from Scott Sanford and a 23:52 from Wyatt Ballew.
Oconee County went on to win the team title with 51 points, outdistancing Wesleyan (115) and Pike County (146). LaFayette was 19th in the team standings.
On the girls' side, LaFayette senior Madison Todd placed 46th overall with a 21:31, while Gordon Lee sophomore Madilyn Bailey was one spot behind with a 23:55.
The Lady Trojans finished 14th in the overall team standings. Their lineup also included Addie Triplett (24:58), Cora Fehr (26:31), Kali Woodward (26:40), Molly Ellis (26:57), Makenna Evans (28:05) and Haley Hartman (28:48).
In addition to Todd's time, Naomi Thompson ran a 25:43 for the 19th-place Lady Ramblers, while the rest of the roster included Teara Snider (27:53), Emily Maanum (28:54), Dakota Tabor (28:55), Maddie Underwood (29:05) and Alethae Hendrix (29:09).
Nealeigh Broadwell of White County was the individual state winner with a time of 20:35. Wesleyan took the team trophy with 48 points, followed by Oconee County (99) and Mary Persons (106).
HERITAGE GIRLS PLACE 11TH IN STATE
The Heritage Lady Generals participated in the GHSA Class 4A state cross country meet Saturday morning at Carrollton High School and finished with a very respectable 11th-place overall finish among the 27 teams participating.
Zoie St. John was the highest finisher for Heritage as her 22:46 was good enough for 38th place overall. Tori Epps was one spot behind with a 22:53, while seniors Mia Callahan (24:26) and Mady Raye Terry (25:53) both placed in the top 100.
Also racing for the Lady Generals was Piper Collins (26:22), Emily Damron (26:54) and Lila Langston (27:15). Heritage was the second-highest finishing team from Region 7 behind Central-Carroll, who was seventh.
In a tight race for the team championship, Pace Academy finished with 34 points to hold off North Hall (50) and Starr's Mill (74). Westminster's Palmer Walstad took the individual title with a time of 19:08.
The Heritage boys did not qualify for the state finals.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.