LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson and Ringgold senior Kale Davis both turned in top 40 finishes during the GHSA Class 3A boys' state cross country championship meet Saturday morning at Carrollton High School.

Henderson placed 18th overall with a time of 18:00, while Davis clocked an 18:49 to finish 36th. Aaron Broadrick of Oconee County won the individual state title in a time of 16:35.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

