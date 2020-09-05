The Heritage High School cross country teams competed in the 14th Annual Run at the Rock, hosted by Woodland High School in Cartersville on Saturday.
Allison Craft earned a medal for the Lady Generals after placing ninth overall out of 153 runners with a time of 21:11. Mia Callahan placed in the top 50 (49th overall) with a time of 23:54.
Also racing for Heritage was Alexis Faul (24:34), Lila Langston (25:32), Mady Terry (26:12), Allie Mifflin (26:15) and Lily Langston (26:59). Heritage placed 13th out of 17 teams in the field.
For the Generals, Gavin Chandler (17:44) finished 17th out of 176 runners, just four seconds out of a medal for a top 15 finish. Davis Justice came home in 44th place, clocking in at 19:03.
The rest of the Heritage roster included Cecil Bussey (19:41), Jake Krajesky (20:54), Collin Black (21:05), Steven Burchard (21:06) and Griffin Black (21:20). Heritage finished 10th out of 20 teams.
Makena Gates of Creekview won the girls' individual title in 19:12, followed by Catherine Townsend of North Atlanta (19:34) and Rylee Evans of Woodland (19:44).
River Ridge won the girls' team title with 88 points, followed by Grady (112) and Woodland (116).
Calhoun's Felipe Barrios won the boys' varsity race, crossing the tape in 16:48 to finish ahead of Creekview's Bryson Gates (16:51) and Cartersville's Bill Archer (16:53).
The top three teams in the boys' standings were Cartersville (81), North Atlanta (90) and Woodland (100).
Heritage will be among the teams competing in the next North Georgia Cross County League meet, scheduled for Tuesday at Edwards Park in Dalton.