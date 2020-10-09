Allison Craft placed third overall and the Heritage Lady Generals finished sixth in the team standings at the Fast Break Challenge at Heritage High School on Thursday.
Girls representing 25 schools from the northwest Georgia and Chattanooga area participated in the race. GPS won with 39 points, followed closely behind by rival Baylor (45). Dalton (97) nipped Chattanooga Christian (98) for third, while Southeast Whitfield (199) was a distant fifth.
Allison Craft crossed the line with a time of 20:22, settiing a new season-best with her third top-three finish of the year. Mia Callahan (23:06) also set a new season mark, while Lila Langston (25:31) tied her best time of the year. Also racing for the Lady Generals was Mady Terry (25:46), Alexis Faul (27:13), Lily Langston (27:24) and Gracey McCoy (29:48).
Recently crowned Walker County champion Madison Todd led the LaFayette effort with a 23:47. Haynie Gilstrap crossed in 24:09, while the rest of the Lady Ramblers featured Dakota Tabor (25:45), Brittany Aguero (27:14), Alethea Hendrix (27:30), Natalie Ball (27:30) and Bianca Rogers (30:29).
Ringgold finished in 13th place as Riley Poe set the Lady Tigers' pace with a 25:21, followed by Elli Grace Roy (26:42), Ava Keener (26:44), Reagan Pitts (27:05), Anna Roy (29:01) and Baylee Robenolt (31:41). Keener's time was a new season-best.
Mary Scott led 17th place Ridgeland with a 26:25. Also running for the Lady Panthers was Cate Voyles (27:18), Sydney Finch (27:43), Paige Blanchard (29:23) and Aubree Bagwell (29:55).
Gordon Lee, who did not have enough runners to qualify in the team standings, got a 23:57 from Haley Hartman, a 24:54 from Cora Fehr, and a 31:09 from Olivia Rodgers. All three times were new season-bests.
Baylor freshman Mae Mae Powe won the individual title with a 19:40, followed by GPS senior Jane Eiselstein at 20:11.
In the girls' JV race, Heritage got a first-place victory by Zoie St. John (21:37), while Anna Bradford (26:14) and Rachel Brown (26:15) placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Also running for the Lady Generals was Jane-Kelley Smith (28:16), Maggie Meadows (30:24), Emily Damron (30:57) and Reagan Stallings (31:29).
Isabella Rodgers (29:14) raced for Gordon Lee, Kinsey Whitefield (30:32) competed for LFO and Olivia Cornejo (35:51) represented LaFayette.
A total of 25 schools were also represented in the boys' varsity race, which Baylor won with 52 points. Chattanooga Christian was second with 76 points, followed by Coahulla Creek (106), Heritage (192) and Calhoun (202).
The Generals had a top 10 finisher in Gavin Chandler, who placed ninth with a new season-best time of 17:16. Also racing for Heritage was Collin Black (19:16), Cecil Bussey (19:23), Jake Krajesky (19:38), Davis Justice (19:43), Steven Burchard (19:58) and Will Waldrop (20:21), who also set his new fastest time for the year.
Kale Davis came with a time of 19:10 for 12th place Ringgold. Brandon Morris was next at 19:28, followed by Ty Williams (19:50), Chandler Ridings (20:25), Ayden Rowland (20:49), Jacob Leon (21:24) and Gavin Simpson-Rister (22:28). Williams' time was a season-best.
As for 15th place LaFayette, Tucker Henderson clocked in at 18:25 with Josh Perea recording a time of 20:08. Also running for the Ramblers was Steven Sanford (20:41), Jacob Hamilton (21:41), Dylan Ballew (21:42), Crandale Jackson (21:52) and Alex Hollaway (21:54) .
Ridgeland ended the day in 18th place with A.J. Walker (20:05), Josh Wingard (20:15), Beau Baker (20:44), Kevin Schmelzer (21:12), Sam Dickson (21:12), Sean Gifford (21:49) and Matthew Cole (22:22) posting times. Gifford's mark set a new season-best.
One spot behind the Panthers was Gordon Lee, who was led by a 19:10 from Jake Lee. Carter Pullen was next at 20:42, while the rest of the lineup featured Carson Carpenter (20:57), Cody McCutcheon (22:01) and Luke Taylor (22:11).
Coahulla Creek senior Lane Hollis took individual honors with a 16:22, followed by Baylor junior Xian Campbell (16:33) and CCS senior Jack Cottrell (16:45).
Heritage won the JV team title with 30 points behind a 20:27 from runner-up Jacob Palmer (20:27), while Landon Albright (21:04, fifth), Grayson Stallings (21:18, sixth), Maddox Henry (21:28, seventh) and Juan Martinez (21:48, 10th) all placed in the top 10. Ben Breedlove (21:59) was 11th and Landon Guthrie (22:35) was 16th.
Racing for the JV Ramblers was Jack Wilson (23:16), Gage Henderson (24:13), Jacob Gilbreath (26:58) and Eli Prince (36:35), while Carter Ball (24:01) and Aiden Goodwin (25:16) competed for Gordon Lee.
Haris Velic (25:10), Andy Lay (25:13), Wilson Winget (28:09) and Blake Davidson (28:10) ran for Ringgold in the boys' JV event. LFO got a 26:30 from Emmanuel Costellow, while Evan Radcliff (27:28), Gabe Lofty (28:04) and Daniel Landon (29:46) also ran for the Warriors. Peter Tracy clocked in at 27:18 for Ridgeland.