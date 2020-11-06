Pair of runners from Heritage High School finished in the top 15 of their respective meets at the Class AAAA state cross country championships Friday morning in Carrollton.
Senior Allison Craft led the way for the Lady Generals with a time of 21:29. That marked the second-fastest time Craft had ever run at state, but it also earned her her best-ever finish at the championships. Craft passed two runners from state champion Marist on the final hill to surge to a 14th-place finish.
The Lady Generals would finish 10th overall in the team standings. Mia Callahan clocked in at 25:21 and Alexis Faul finished at 26:00. Also racing for Heritage was Mady Terry (26:14), Lila Langston (26:16), Allie Mifflin (27:03) and Lily Langston (28:36).
The Marist girls won their 21st state cross country title all-time, finishing with 30 points. Jefferson was second with 62, followed in the top five by North Oconee (115), Central-Carroll (127) and Flowery Branch (129).
Jefferson's Katherine Law held off a late charge from Marist's Ruby Little to win the individual title at 19:24 with Little clocking in at 19:27. Johna Grisik of Marist (20:27) was third.
In the Class AAAA boys' championship, Gavin Chandler crossed the line 18:05 to finish 14th for the Generals, helping the team to a 10th-place showing in the team standings.
Also running for Heritage was Davis Justice (19:29), Cecil Bussey (20:09), Jake Krajesky (20:12), Griffin Black (20:51), Steven Burchard (20:53) and Will Waldrop (21:31).
Chestatee put four runners in the top six and five in the top 10 to collect 25 points and win their first-ever state title in the sport. Marist (55) was second, followed by Pickens (110), Jefferson (127) and Flowery Branch (138).
North Oconee's Davis Potts won the individual title at 16:16 with a pair of Chestatee runners, Luke Gaddis (16:34) and Gavin Grater (16:58) taking the next two spots.