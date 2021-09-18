The Heritage High School cross country team trekked to Huntsville, Ala. on Saturday to compete in the Southern Showcase and it was a day to remember for several runners, especially senior Gavin Chandler.
Racing in the Crimson Division, the two-time Catoosa County Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year crossed the line in 17:00 to win first place in the classification by 22 seconds over his next closest competitor. Chandler also set a new personal-best by 16 seconds.
Davis Justice also had a impressive day, finishing in 17:48 to place ninth overall. A total of 409 runners, representing several states all over the southeastern U.S., participated in the race.
Heritage placed seventh in the boys' team standings. Also racing for the Generals was Will Riddell (19:05), Grayson Stallings (19:27.73), Cecil Bussey (19:27.75), Ryan Walker (19:38), Jacob Palmer (20:04), Collin Black (20:05), Maddox Henry (20:06) and Hyrum Smartt (20:12).
The Heritage girls were eighth overall, thanks in part to freshman Zoie St. John, who placed third out of a field of 244 with a time of 21:36. Mia Callahan finished a very respectable 27th at 22:53.
The rest of the Heritage lineup included Lila Langston (23:40), Alexis Faul (24:07), Anna Bradford (26:03), Mady Terry (26:08), Rachel Brown (26:42), Camryn McCormick (26:52) and Lydia Albright (27:11).