Heritage senior Gavin Chandler and LaFayette sophomore Tucker Henderson continued their head-to-head battle on the course Thursday afternoon.
After finishing second to Henderson in their last two races, including this past Monday at Heritage, Chandler returned the favor by beating Henderson on the Rambler standout's home course during the 11-team LaFayette XC Invitational.
Chandler set a new personal-best by breaking the 17-minute mark (16:50) for the very first time. Henderson, who came into the meet having won four consecutive races, also set a new PR at 17:14, but finished 24 seconds back in the runner-up spot. Another Heritage senior runner, Davis Justice, was third with a personal-best of 17:33, while the personal-bests continued in the top five as Ringgold junior Kale Davis clocked an 18:48 to take fifth.
Dade County would take the boys' team title with 81 points, holding off LaFayette (87) for the win with Ringgold (93) taking third. Chandler and Justice were the only two Generals in the field.
Brayden Sylar (12th, 19:34) and Chandler Ridings (17th, 20:05) had top-20 showings for the Tigers, as did Eli Hudson (20th, 20:39) for the Ramblers. Kevin Schmelzer (18th, 20:16) also had a top-20 finish for eighth-place Ridgeland.
The Ringgold girls took top honors in the team standings with 21 points, beating out the Lady Ramblers, who finished second with 35 points.
The Lady Tigers enjoyed five top-20 finishes from Reagan Pitts (seventh, 23:57), Claire Brumfield (eighth, 24:03), Ava Keener (ninth, 24:12), Riley Poe (11th, 24:59) and Anna Roy (18th, 26:54).
LaFayette's Madison Todd placed fifth in a time of 23:49. Dakota Tabor (25:05) was 12th and Brittany Aguero (27:40) finished 19th. Ridgeland was led by Mary Scott (26:45), who placed 17th. The Lady Panthers did not have enough runners to score team points.
------------------------------
LaFayette Boys' Varsity Times
Tucker Henderson - 17:14
Eli Hudson - 20:39
Nathan Ball - 20:52
Alex Hollaway - 21:06
Kade Ballew - 21:29
Scott Sanford - 23:56
------------------------------
Ringgold Boys' Varsity Times
Kale Davis - 18:48
Brayden Sylar - 19:34
Chandler Ridings - 20:05
Ayden Rowland - 21:00
Ty Williams - 27:56
------------------------------
Ridgeland Boys' Varsity Times
Kevin Schmelzer - 20:16
Jayden Curtis - 21:16
Luke Wilhelm - 22:10
Henry Holden - 22:31
Ben Wilhelm - 27:00
Roger Collins - 29:07
Peter Tracy - 29:17
------------------------------
LFO Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Eric Hughes - 21:17
Emmanuel Costelow - 24:21
Josh Faulk - 24:58
Shaun Barry - 26:09
Nicoli Frazier - 26:10
------------------------------
LaFayette Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Wyatt Ballew - 24:58
Jessee Bradford - 26:33
Jacob Gilbreath - 26:39
Carson Braccini - 30:30
Daniel Holloway - 44:47
------------------------------
Ridgeland Boys' Junior Varsity Times
Brently Hayes - 29:22
Isaias Bautista - 29:26
Ethan Kennedy - 39:12
------------------------------
Ringgold Girls' Varsity Times
Reagan Pitts - 23:57
Claire Brumfield - 24:03
Ava Keener - 24:12
Riley Poe - 24:59
Anna Roy - 26:54
Baylee Robenolt - 29:56
------------------------------
LaFayette Girls' Varsity Times
Madison Todd - 23:49
Dakota Tabor - 25:05
Brittany Aguero - 27:40
Natalie Ball - 27:54
Alethae Hendrix - 30:07
Teara Snider - 31:24
Addison Hurt - 32:23
------------------------------
Ridgeland Girls' Varsity Times
Mary Scott - 26:45
Aubree Bagwell - 27:46
Sydney Finch - 30:48
Melanie Gore - 40:06
------------------------------
LaFayette Girls' Junior Varsity Times
Olivia Cornejo - 38:10
Mattilee Massey - 41:15
------------------------------
LFO Girls' Junior Varsity Times
Starr Jones - 39:58
Stevie O'Haver - 43:47